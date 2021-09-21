Two California Utilities Reach Agreement Over Colorado River Water
The Imperial Irrigation District and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California announced a settlement Monday in a legal dispute over Colorado River water. The agreement, reached last week, resolves disputes that arose in the implementation of the Drought Contingency Plan, a series of agreements negotiated among the seven Colorado River Basin states to keep the river’s two largest reservoirs from reaching critically low levels, according to IID.mynewsla.com
