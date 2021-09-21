CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the numbers: Haitian emigration

By Stef W. Kight
Axios
Axios
 10 days ago
The number of Haitians crossing the U.S.-Mexico border had been rising even before their country's president was assassinated in July and the island was struck by an earthquake a month later. Why it matters: A spike during the past few weeks — leaving thousands waiting in a makeshift camp under...

Immigration
