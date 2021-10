Leon made quick work of Pumas to get a convincing 2-0 win, booking their ticket to the 2021 Leagues Cup final against the Seattle Sounders. Pumas went down to ten players after a red card five minutes in and had to battle all match with the disadvantage, which they failed to do. Leon should have finished the match but played well knowing they were a player up and having the confidence that brought. Leon will now face the Seattle Sounders in the final on September 22nd in Las Vegas.

