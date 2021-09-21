Pistons Notes: Cunningham, Hayes, Coaching Staff

The Detroit Pistons had high hopes when the 2021 NBA draft lottery began, but they scarcely let themselves dream that they’d win the Cade Cunningham Sweepstakes. Sure enough, they got the No. 1 overall pick and wasted no time in picking Cunningham to be the face of their franchise and their future. The path for almost any rookie in the NBA is a hard one, so how can he step in from the start and make a difference?

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO