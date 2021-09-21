CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons Notes: Cunningham, Hayes, Coaching Staff

By Dana Gauruder
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiguring out how to maximize the backcourt of lottery picks Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham may be most important element of Cunningham’s integration into the league, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com writes. That process will start in training camp and Pistons head coach Dwane Casey is known for preferring multiple ballhandlers on the court. Cunningham’s versatility makes it both easier and more challenging to find the right balance between the two young backcourt partners, Langlois adds.

Camp Questions: Figuring out how to pair lottery picks Cunningham, Hayes a Pistons priority

(Editor’s note: The Pistons open training camp next week with a roster consisting entirely of players acquired within the past 12 months since Troy Weaver was named general manager in June 2020. They’ll be one of the NBA’s youngest teams again and development will be the driving force of their season. Pistons.com today begins a four-part series examining the leading agenda items to begin getting sorted out in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. In Part I, we’ll look at the addition of Cade Cunningham, how he fits with 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes and how he might be used as a rookie.)
