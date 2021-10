Deals may seem to be few and far between nowadays: The holidays are still in the distant future, and end-of-summer sales tend to reduce prices on items you won’t use until next year. But we scoured the internet and found some really great prices on items you’ll actually use now. Just in time for both pet shedding season and fall allergies, consider an air purifier to help you breathe easier and the Roomba 675 to clean up pet hair on carpet. But that’s not all that’s on sale—there are discounts of up to 43 percent off on many of the things you need for around the home, garden, and garage, whether you’re soaking up the last rays of summer or preparing for fall weather.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO