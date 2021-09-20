Letter: Why I filed for a recount

To the editor:



I submitted my petition to recount mayoral ballots for the Sept. 14 preliminary election to assure all votes are counted. I have no other agenda. I am requesting and paying for this recount to ensure all votes are counted.



I am not weaponizing our election process or trying to say someone cheated. I simply want to assure all voters that their vote has value and that it was counted in the final numbers. This includes the over 100 blank mayoral ballots, which could have been a mail-in/absentee ballot that was completed using the wrong form of writing utensil.



This includes the provisional ballots that were cast on Sept. 14, which had to be reviewed prior to being added to the final number. With COVID, the past 20 months have been a learning process for many and I want to assure voters that their votes are counted, no matter the lawful process in which they cast their ballots.



We had many voters that did not typically vote in municipal elections and we have to assure all voters that their vote counts in order to increase voter participation. This recount is not a Republican or Democratic move; this is a non-partisan move, like how our local elections are.



This recount is not criticizing city election officials Janet Rowe, Karen Richard, or Sarah Bullock, whom I have worked with over the past four years. I am not requesting because I am upset and I am not requesting because I am angry.



I know this could increase the vote count for Darren Cyr or Jared Nicholson and I am fine with that, because again, it is about making sure every voter had their vote counted and nothing else.



I am doing this recount because I respect all voters, even those that voted for Mr. Cyr and Mr. Nicholson. I am the candidate that is legally able to request this recount and I am requesting for the reasons stated above and nothing else. I love my city and I have shown that throughout my campaign and my love has not changed and will not change.

Michael Satterwhite

Lynn

The post Letter: Why I filed for a recount appeared first on Itemlive .