After injuries held him out in back-to-back seasons, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is on track to make a return to the court this coming season. It has been roughly 830 days since Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson played in an NBA game. The last time he saw the heat of battle was in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals when he went down with a torn ACL in his left leg. Amidst his rehabilitation from that injury, he sustained a right Achilles tear, together those injuries held him out for two full seasons.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO