Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Vernon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTY At 736 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Hillsboro, or 20 miles north of Richland Center, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Hillsboro around 740 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Benders Corners, Trippville, Bartons Corners, Mount Tabor, Valley, Dilly and White City. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN