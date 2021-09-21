Heavenly Host Lutheran Church Presents Oktoberfest!

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee – It’s back! Dust off that lederhosen or dirndl and kick off the beginning of Fall with the sights, sounds, and aromas of authentic German culture!. Heavenly Host Lutheran Church is proud to present the 12th annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at 777 South Willow Avenue. Meal tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 10. Kids under the age of 4 are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the church or at the door on the day of the event. All proceeds will benefit Heavenly Host Lutheran School.