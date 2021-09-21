CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 21:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 13:07:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek near Alpharetta. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 2.2 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 9 feet, Minor flooding expands along the creek from near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell. Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court and portions of the Golf of Georgia begin to flood. The Big Creek Greenway experiences significant flooding up to 3 feet deep...which results in closure of most of the paths. This especially occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will be under a foot of water.

alerts.weather.gov

