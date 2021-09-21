Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC117-221000- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0110.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /MLTT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 153 PM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Duck River Above Milltown. * Until further notice. * At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 31.7 feet and rising. * Action stage is 30.0 feet. * Flood stage is 36.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Water begins to inundate low lying areas along the Duck River from Henry Horton State Park to near Highway 431. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Above Milltown affecting Marshall County.