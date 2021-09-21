CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parliamentarian dashes Senate Dems immigration hopes

By Alexandra Limon
siouxlandproud.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Late Sunday evening, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats cannot include sweeping immigration reform measures in their budget proposal using reconciliation because the measure isn’t really about the budget. It’s a huge blow to Senate Democrats. On Twitter, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said, “I am deeply disappointed in...

