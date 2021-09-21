CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signal Hill, CA

Stabbing Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Officer Killed By Signal Hill Police

By CBSLA Staff
 10 days ago

SIGNAL HILL (CBSLA) – A stabbing suspect who authorities said also attempted to stab a Signal Hill Police Department officer trying to arrest him was shot and killed by the officer Monday.

Signal Hill Police Department officers responded just after 12:55 p.m. to a grocery store in the 1600 block of East Willow Street, near Long Beach Airport, on reports of the stabbing and located the man, who matched witness descriptions of the assailant, walking westbound on East Willow Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

An officer attempted to detain the man, but he ignored commands and continued to flee, brandishing a knife when police made further attempts to stop him.

The suspect attacked the officer with the knife, and the officer shot him at least once in the upper torso, said Deputy Tracy Koerner.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds. His name was not immediately released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

One victim who was stabbed in the upper torso by the man was taken to a hospital and listed in fair condition, authorities said. It was not immediately known if there was any relationship between the stabber and the victim.

Willow Street was closed between California Avenue and Walnut Avenue for an unknown duration as Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives investigated, according to the Signal Hill Police Department.

A knife was recovered from the scene and the streets were reopened at about 9 p.m.

