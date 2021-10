More information surrounding the Gabby Petito case emerges every day. It has now come to light police were called twice to the Laundrie home before she was reported missing. Daily Mail UK reports police in North Port, Florida received two 911 calls connected to Brian Laundrie’s parents on September 10. This happens to be one day before Gabby’s mother reported her missing. Both were “public service” calls. The first came right before 4 p.m., while the other around 6:30 p.m. The calls are partially redacted in the logs, meaning it is unclear who placed them or what they included.

