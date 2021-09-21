CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson running back to transfer. Veteran defender to miss extended time with injury

By Alexis Cubit
The State
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson football coach Dabo Swinney made two major announcements concerning the roster Monday night during his weekly Tiger Talks radio show. The first: Tigers defensive lineman Tyler Davis will be out for seven to eight weeks. After the ACC opener Saturday against Georgia Tech, it was discovered that Davis has a torn bicep. He’s scheduled to have surgery Tuesday morning to reattach it.

www.thestate.com

