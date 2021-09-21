CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Car with infant inside located after being stolen from Auburn parking lot

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
Police Lights The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (kali9)

AUBURN, Wash. — A car with an infant inside was found after stolen from the parking lot of a furniture store in Auburn on Monday afternoon, police said.

Auburn police said a 2007 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Auburn Way S.

The mother told police she ran inside to use the bathroom and left the car running with the child inside.

Auburn police said the King County Sheriff’s Office found the car and the baby in Maple Valley. The suspect is in custody.

