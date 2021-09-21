Packers vs. Lions score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, TV, live stream for 'Monday Night Football'

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return to Monday Night Football for a second week, bringing their quirky commentary and celebrity guests to ESPN2 for the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Peyton and Eli debuted their alternate broadcast, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning,” last week as a new experiment that featured the former NFL quarterbacks combining banter and analysis in an unconventional second broadcast. The Mannings also welcomed a series of high-profile guests, including NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. We’ll have to wait and see which big names will be coming in to join the show in Week 2. While the main broadcast is set to air on ESPN, the Manning-led broadcast will appear on ESPN2. The broadcast will also be available via ESPN+ and fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO