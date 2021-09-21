CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Lions score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, TV, live stream for 'Monday Night Football'

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's an incomplete pass. Goff's arm was clearly moving forward. Good call by the officials. First quarter was a breeze. It's 7-7 as we enter the second. Jared Goff and the Lions have the ball after a couple of penalties pushes them to first-and-25. They've split carries between D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams so far. Let's see if they can get into Green Bay territory and regain a lead when we return.

