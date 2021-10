Rollercoaster ride. If there is one term that describes Kepa Arrizabalaga’s tenure at Chelsea, it’s that one. The Spanish shot-stopper has experienced the thrills of leading his team to European glory in the Europa League and Super Cup. He’s also undergone the trials of being harassed by fans and dubbed the Premier League’s worst goalkeeper. The veteran keeper has truly been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Arrizabalaga has been to hell and back—he’s not shied away from making that claim either.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO