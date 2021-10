CARLSBAD, Calif. — That report of a possible plane crash off the coast of Carlsbad Wednesday was unfounded, a Coast Guard spokesman said. The light aircraft in question, which an observer believed might have gone down into the ocean, has been accounted for and was not involved in an accident. The pilot was doing acrobatic maneuvers in the area and was able to land safely at a local airport, he said. The maritime agency has called off its search in the area.

