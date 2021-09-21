CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilgrim’s Pride sets committee to examine buyout

By BizWest
The Tribune
 10 days ago

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) will review a buyout offer by 80% majority owner JBS SA; the Sao Paulo-headquartered global meat processor said in August it wanted to buy the rest of Pilgrim’s Pride for $26.50 per share in cash. A JBS press release at the time it...

The Tribune

Pilgrim’s Pride closes U.K. acquisition

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) closed its nearly $1 billion buy of Kerry Consumer Foods’ prepared foods business. The meat processor said in June it planned to buy the unit and this month issued $900 million in notes to close the deal. The final purchase price allowing for...
GREELEY, CO
meatpoultry.com

Pilgrim’s Pride completes acquisition of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals

GREELEY, COLO. – Company officials said the previously announced acquisition of the prepared foods and meals businesses of Kerry Foods by Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., a subsidiary of JBS S.A., was completed, according to a Sept. 27 statement to shareholders. The addition of Kerry Meats and Kerry Meals, based in the...
BUSINESS
The Tribune

Rice’s Honey LLC sold to private equity buyer

GREELEY — A nearly century-old Greeley business with national distribution is changing hands following its acquisition by a private equity firm. Rice’s Honey LLC was sold to Falfurrias Capital Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina, on undisclosed terms. L.R. Rice founded the local company in 1924, a press release said. Family...
GREELEY, CO
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Pilgrim’s Pride rebrands food group following acquisition

Meat processor Pilgrim’s Pride has announced the creation of a new chilled food group following the completion of its acquisition of Kerry Group’s consumer meats and meals business. The former Kerry business will now trade as Pilgrim’s Food Masters, headed by former Kerry Foods chief executive Nick Robinson. Robinson will...
FOOD & DRINKS
