Toledo Business Journal stops publication

​Toledo's Telex Communications Inc. says ​it has stopped publishing both the Toledo Business Journal and the Lake Erie West Manufacturing and Construction News.

Telex President Sanford Lubin wrote the company has "made the decision to suspend our publishing operations" in an email addressed to readers and advertisers last week, noting the business "faced significant issues in 2020 that continue."

"It is important that we also let you know the significance of your past business and support," Mr. Lubin's note said. It did not expand on the issues the company has faced or describe next steps.

Mr. Lubin did not respond to requests for additional details. No one picked up the phone at the company's office in Southwyck, and the door was locked Monday afternoon.

The publications' website, toledobiz.com, did not include any mention of a halt in publishing Monday. The Toledo Business Journal's most recent September print edition also did not mention it might be the last.

It advertised several stories that were coming soon, as well as a special section, the "Book of Lists," scheduled in the December issue. Toledo Business Journal was mailed to subscribers and also available on newsstands around Toledo.

Telex Communications was formed in 1987, according to state records. It's unclear if any of the company's other publications, which include Development News and Credit Watch, will continue to print.

Newspapers of all sizes and types have suffered deep cuts — and often closures — during the pandemic as businesses pulled back drastically on their advertising.