Toledo, OH

Toledo Business Journal stops publication

By Luke Ramseth
The Blade
The Blade
 10 days ago
​Toledo's Telex Communications Inc. says ​it has stopped publishing both the Toledo Business Journal and the Lake Erie West Manufacturing and Construction News.

Telex President Sanford Lubin wrote the company has "made the decision to suspend our publishing operations" in an email addressed to readers and advertisers last week, noting the business "faced significant issues in 2020 that continue."

"It is important that we also let you know the significance of your past business and support," Mr. Lubin's note said. It did not expand on the issues the company has faced or describe next steps.

Mr. Lubin did not respond to requests for additional details. No one picked up the phone at the company's office in Southwyck, and the door was locked Monday afternoon.

The publications' website, toledobiz.com, did not include any mention of a halt in publishing Monday. The Toledo Business Journal's most recent September print edition also did not mention it might be the last.

It advertised several stories that were coming soon, as well as a special section, the "Book of Lists," scheduled in the December issue. Toledo Business Journal was mailed to subscribers and also available on newsstands around Toledo.

Telex Communications was formed in 1987, according to state records. It's unclear if any of the company's other publications, which include Development News and Credit Watch, will continue to print.

Newspapers of all sizes and types have suffered deep cuts — and often closures — during the pandemic as businesses pulled back drastically on their advertising.

The Blade

Daily Log: 10/1

Deann and Daniel Stokes, Temperance, girl, Sept. 30. Cheyene Davis and Tyler Dreps, Toledo, boy, Sept. 28. Ashley and David VanWyk, Toledo, girl, Sept. 30. Felicia Gaucin, Swanton, girl, Sept. 27.
The Blade

Biden nominates three judges for northern Ohio federal courts

President Biden has nominated three judges to the federal bench in northern Ohio, including a man who would become the first Latino federal judge in Ohio history. Judge David Ruiz has been a magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio since 2016 after six years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the same district. The grandchild of immigrants worked in private practice for 10 years after obtaining his law degree in 2000 from Ohio State University, where he also received his bachelor of arts in 1997.
The Blade

Washington Local announces virtual instruction on Friday

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt warned parents this week to be prepared in case the district pivoted to all-remote learning. Then it happened. The district announced this week that while teachers shall report to WLS classrooms Friday, they will be closed to students, with elementary, middle, and high school students each following a revised schedule for virtual instruction.
The Blade

City declares Greenbelt Place Apartments nuisance property

The Greenbelt Place Apartments along Cherry Street have been declared a nuisance by the city of Toledo. The city’s Department of Neighborhoods on Sept. 22 issued both 72-hour and 30-day public nuisance orders to the apartments’ ownership after an inspection found multiple violations of Toledo Municipal Code. According to the...
The Blade

The Blade

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

