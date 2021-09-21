CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

This Oakwood site could be home to the latest warehouse development in South Hall

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 10 days ago
A 463,680-square-foot warehouse project is proposed off this strip of Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 in Oakwood. - photo by Jeff Gill

Nearly a half million square feet in warehouse space in what has become a fast-growing industrial hub in South Hall was recommended for approval Monday, Sept. 20, by the Oakwood Planning Commission.

Falcon Industrial 2 LLC got initial annexation and rezoning approval for the 463,680-square-foot project, which calls for three warehouse buildings on nine properties off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 south of Plainview Drive.

The 44-acre development would be next to another development featuring two warehouses totaling more than 600,000 square feet and about a mile north of a 600,000-square-foot Makita plant off Falcon Parkway south of H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway/Martin.

No tenants are listed in Oakwood planning documents, but Falcon Industrial said in its application it expects the center “will create jobs and add taxable value to the existing properties.”

Being close to Interstate 985 and “the relatively gentle topography make this type of development suitable,” the developer said.

The project, as well as the other industrial developments, are near Exit 14, which fully opened in 2020.

Falcon Industrial is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to light industrial. Its requests will go before the Oakwood City Council on Oct. 11.

