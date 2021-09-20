CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump sent Raffensperger a letter asking him to decertify election. See his response

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responds to a letter sent 3 days ago from former President Trump asking him to decertify the 2020 election.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Toomey clashes with CBS host for saying GOP could 'relieve' debt ceiling crisis: Dems control the government!

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., had a contentious exchange with CBS host Tony Dokoupil over the ongoing debate on Capitol Hill over raising the debt ceiling. Dokoupil began the hostile interview Thursday by citing the "anxiety" over the debt ceiling and claimed it was "increased with bipartisan votes," asking him why Republican lawmakers are "playing this game of brinkmanship now" based on "past spending."
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Trump backers should quit crying about stolen election

Regarding "Backers of Trump’s false fraud claims seek to control next U.S. elections" (Sept. 22): Never have there ever been so many cry baby adults about an election. They should quit crying because the election was fair and square. Letter: Mayor Jones needs to represent white citizens as well. Letter:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

‘Dangerous’: Trump and GOP push new conspiracies after sham Arizona audit a bust

Donald Trump and his MAGA fans are denying the results of their own fake audit in Arizona after the audit found Biden won by even more than previously thought. As Trump and his allies ramp up their attack on democracy, The New York Times reports that they are also encouraging new conspiracy theories. These new attacks and conspiracies come as the January 6th select committee in Congress is attempting to get to the bottom of the insurrection. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss. Sept. 27, 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Raffensperger
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsTimes

Decertify the 'Illegitimate' Election, Says Man Under Investigation for Election Interference

Donald Trump just can’t quit trying to interfere in the 2020 election. As a criminal investigation moves forward in Georgia into his attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, the former president sent a letter Friday to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that calls the election “illegitimate” and asks him to “start the process of decertifying the election… and announce the true winner.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
hngn.com

Cyber Ninjas CEO Denies Requests To Decertify the 2020 Election Result Showing that Joe Biden Beat Donald Trump

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan recently confirmed that a memo circulating in the right-wing media was not from him. According to the Huffington Post, the right-wing media is spreading false claims about the results of the 2020 election. Even though the recent Republican-led audit in Arizona confirmed that Joe Biden won last year's elections, supporters of Donald Trump still believe that he was rigged.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
yourvalley.net

Ducey says decertifying Arizona's election is top voter concern

PHOENIX — Supporters of Donald Trump are peppering Gov. Doug Ducey with demands that he decertify the election even though he says there's no legal authority for him to do that. Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin reported that the governor got about 300 emails each day on Saturday and Sunday...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Hundreds Send Email To Arizona Governor Asking to Decertify Election

PHOENIX -- Supporters of Donald Trump are peppering Gov. Doug Ducey with demands that he decertify the election even though he says there's no legal authority for him to do that. Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin reported that the governor got about 300 emails each day on Saturday and Sunday...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Trump’s election challenges distracted from covid response, White House adviser told colleagues

White House officials prioritized President Donald Trump’s attempt to challenge the election over the pandemic response last winter, according to emails obtained by the House select subcommittee probing the government’s coronavirus response and shared with The Washington Post. Steven Hatfill, a virologist who advised White House trade director Peter Navarro...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

663K+
Followers
102K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy