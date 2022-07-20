Judge Judy, Dolly Parton and 46 More of the Richest Stars Over 70

Judith Sheindlin banged her gavel for the last time as her show closed its remarkable 25-year run. Through the years, she heard more than 12,500 cases, asking questions of plaintiffs and defendants in her own acerbic way, to decide who owed whom in her small-claims court.

Gene ration Z: The Future of Finances

Learn More: Gen Z Has Strong Opinions on Capitalism -- Do Experts Agree?

For the most part, Judge Judy doled out settlements ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars -- and she got rich doing it. "Judge Judy" went on to become daytime television's top-ranked show, and Sheindlin's annual earnings grew to $47 million.

Now 79, Sheindlin has a net worth of $440 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And she isn't the only celebrity age 70 or older earning big money.

Read on to learn more about the celebrities who are 70-plus and thriving financially

Kathy Bates

Net Worth: $20 Million

Actress Kathy Bates has over 129 acting credits to her name. Some of her most notable films include "Dolores Clairborne," "Titanic," "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "Misery," for which she won an Oscar. The 74-year-old continues to act, and most recently appeared in the 2020 release. "Home."

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

Phylicia Rashad

Net Worth: $25 Million

Actress and singer Phylicia Rashad is probably best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," which she starred in from 1984 to 1992. Rashad also has displayed her talents on stage and won a Tony Award for her performance in "A Raisin in the Sun" in 2004.

The 74-year-old continues to act. Most recently, she appeared in episodes of "David Makes Man," "Grey's Anatomy" and "This Is Us."

Mike Ditka

Net Worth: $30 Million

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Mike Ditka played tight end in the NFL from 1961 to 1972. As the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1982 to 1992, he led the team to its only Super Bowl victory.

The 82-year-old also has served as a sports broadcaster and analyst and lent his name to the popular steakhouse chain Ditka's.

Judi Dench

Net Worth: $35 Million

Dame Judi Dench was a stage actor before making it big as a movie star, and she's earned acclaim for her excellence in both mediums. The 87-year-old won an Oscar in 1998 for "Shakespeare in Love" and a Tony Award the next year for "Amy's View."

Her latest project is "Allelujah," which is in post-production is scheduled for a 2023 release.

Bernadette Peters

Net Worth: $40 Million

Actress Bernadette Peters is a star of both the stage and the screen. She has starred in the movies "The Jerk," "Pennies From Heaven" and "Annie," and on stage, she has played the lead role in the Broadway shows "On the Town," "Annie Get Your Gun" and more. Peters has won four Tony Awards, including the 2012 Isabelle Stevenson Award.

The 74-year-old hasn't stopped acting. She appeared in three 2020 episodes of the TV series "Katy Keene."

Tom Selleck

Net Worth: $45 Million

Tom Selleck has starred on the hit CBS drama "Blue Bloods" since 2010. Perhaps best known for his iconic role in "Magnum, P.I.," the 77-year-old won a Golden Globe for his work on the television series in 1985. Also a movie star, some of his most popular films include "Mr. Baseball" and the "Three Men and a Baby" franchise.

This year, he made an appearance on the "Friends" reunion special. He played the boyfriend of Courtney Cox's character, Monica, in the second season and made subsequent guest appearances.

James Brolin

Net Worth: $50 Million

His net worth can't compete with wife Barbra Streisand's, but actor James Brolin is still among the richest celebrities over 70. The 81-year-old has enjoyed an impressive career that includes two Golden Globe wins for his work on the television series "Marcus Welby, M.D." He most recently played a lead role on the CBS sitcom "Life in Pieces," which debuted in 2015 and was canceled in May 2019 after four seasons.

He currently can be heard as the narrator on the Netflix fantasy series, "Sweet Tooth."

Chevy Chase

Net Worth: $50 Million

Chevy Chase has had an epic comedy career, starting on the debut cast of "Saturday Night Live" and then going on to act in some of the comedy film greats like "Caddyshack" and the "Vacation" movies.

The 78-year-old has nearly 101 acting credits, including several films in the works. He appeared in "The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" in 2020 and more recently voiced King Karoth in "Panda vs. Aliens."

Alice Cooper

Net Worth: $50 Million

The frontman of the eponymous rock group, Alice Cooper had hits throughout the 1970s with songs like "I'm Eighteen" and "School's Out." The band was known for its theatrical stage shows and is credited with inspiring the glam rock, hard rock and metal bands that followed in its footsteps. Alice Cooper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

The 74-year-old and his bandmates continue to tour.

Shirley MacLaine

Net Worth: $50 Million

Actress Shirley MacLaine isn't quite as rich as her younger brother Warren Beatty, but the 88-year-old is certainly one of the wealthiest celebrities over 70.

She won an Oscar for her work on "Terms of Endearment" in 1983 and has starred in several other hits, including "Steel Magnolias." She has two projects, "Men of Granite" and "People Not Places" in post-production.

Wayne Newton

Net Worth: $50 Million

Nicknamed "Mr. Las Vegas," Wayne Newton has graced Sin City stages more than 30,000 times. The 80-year-old singer has enjoyed more than 60 years in show business, which has made him one of the richest celebrities over 70. He most recently performed at his "Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal" residency at Flamingo in Las Vegas.

Billy Crystal

Net Worth: $60 Million

Comedian, actor, writer and producer Billy Crystal got his big break with the 1970s sitcom "Soap" and went on to star in a number of hit films in the 1980s and '90s including "City Slickers," "When Harry Met Sally..." and "Analyze This." He has won five Emmy Awards as well as a Tony Award for his Broadway show "700 Sundays."

The 74-year-old continues to act and voices the character of Mike in the TV series "Monsters at Work."

Ina Garten

Net Worth: $60 Million

Celebrity chef Ina Garten has published 12 cookbooks and has been a Food Network star for nearly two decades. The 74-year-old continues to star on the channel's "Barefoot Contessa" series, which takes you into her Hamptons home as she cooks up her favorite recipes.

Her most recent book, "Modern Comfort Food," was released in October 2020.

Rhea Perlman

Net Worth: $60 Million

Golden Globe nominee Rhea Perlman starred on the classic TV shows "Taxi" and "Cheers," and was also in the movies "Matilda," "Canadian Bacon" and "Sing." Perlman, who is 74 years old, will appear in the upcoming Netflix version of the Broadway show, "13: The Musical."

Martin Sheen

Net Worth: $60 Million

Born Ramón Antonio Gerard Estevez, Martin Sheen has become one of the most accomplished actors of our time with roles in the iconic films "Badlands," "Apocalypse Now" and "The Departed," along with the TV hit "The West Wing." The 81-year-old has racked up over 250 acting credits over the course of his career and over the past six years has had a role on the television series "Grace and Frankie."

Warren Beatty

Net Worth: $70 Million

Hollywood icon Warren Beatty is remembered for several roles, including for his work as Clyde Barrow in "Bonnie and Clyde" and the title role in "Dick Tracy." He also starred in notable films "Heaven Can Wait" and "Splendor in the Grass."

Also skilled behind the camera, the 85-year-old won the Oscar for best director in 1981 for the film "Reds," and he received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1999. The award is given to "creative producers whose bodies of work reflect a consistently high quality of motion picture production," according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Angela Lansbury

Net Worth: $70 Million

Renowned actress Angela Lansbury made her Hollywood debut in 1944. Best known for her starring role in the television series "Murder, She Wrote," the 96-year-old recently starred in the film "Mary Poppins Returns." The British actress has also starred on Broadway several times, most recently in the play "The Best Man."

Dan Rather

Net Worth: $70 Million

Famed newscaster Dan Rather enjoyed decades of success in front of the camera, which allows him to rank among the richest celebrities. During his 44-year tenure with CBS, the 91-year-old held several high-profile roles, including host of "CBS Evening News" from 1981 to 2005. Also an author, he released his latest book, "What Unites Us," in 2017.

Patrick Stewart

Net Worth: $75 Million

Perhaps best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard on the long-running TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Patrick Stewart has had a successful acting career on both the big and small screen. The 82-year-old played Bosley in the 2019 "Charlie's Angels" reboot and now is reprising his iconic "Star Trek" role in the spin-off series "Star Trek: Picard."

Michael Caine

Net Worth: $80 Million

Actor Michael Caine scored his first Oscar nomination in 1966 for the lead role in "Alfie" and went on to rack up five more nominations and two wins. The British-born Caine, who is now 89, continues to stay busy with his film career, has one title in post-production and two in pre-production.

James Taylor

Net Worth: $80 Million

Singer-songwriter James Taylor had hits throughout the '70s with songs like "You've Got a Friend," "Fire and Rain" and "Handy Man." Over his long career, he has won five Grammys of the 18 he has been nominated for.

At 74 years old, Taylor lives in The Berkshires in Massachusetts. He plans to tour this fall with Jackson Browne.

Mark Harmon

Net Worth: $120 Million

Mark Harmon played quarterback at UCLA in the 1972 and '73 seasons before stumbling into an acting career that has lasted nearly a half-century. During the lean times, he supplemented his acting income as a roofer until he got his break and was cast on "St. Elsewhere." He later went on to a part on "Chicago Hope," and since 2003, he has played Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the long-running "NCIS."

The 70-year-old Harmon has been married to actress Pam Dawber since 1987.

Dustin Hoffman Net Worth: $100 Million

Net Worth: $100 Million

Dustin Hoffman's acting career remarkably has spanned parts of six decades; he's starred in such notable films as "The Graduate," "Midnight Cowboy," "Rain Man" and "Tootsie." The now 84-year-old last starred in "Into the Labyrinth" and has two projects, "Sam and Kate" and "As Sick as They Made Us" in the works.

Diane Keaton

Net Worth: $100 Million

One of Hollywood's biggest stars, actress Diane Keaton has a slew of hit films on her resume, including "Something's Gotta Give" and "Father of the Bride." The talented 76-year-old won an Oscar for her work on "Annie Hall" in 1977.

Her upcoming comedy, "Mack & Rita," is expected in August 2022.

Kurt Russell

Net Worth: $100 Million

Kurt Russell followed his father, Bing, into acting. As a tween, he appeared in "It Happened at the World's Fair," then Disney signed him to a 10-year contract in the mid-1960s, at which time he appeared in films including "The Barefoot Executive." He won a Golden Globe for "Silkwood" in 1983, and later played legendary U.S. Olympic hockey coach in "Miracle."

In 2021, the 71-year-old appeared in "F9: The Fast Saga."

William Shatner

Net Worth: $100 Million

Best known as Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," William Shatner has been acting since the early 1950s. The 91-year-old "Boston Public" actor is still going strong with several projects, including the film "Senior Moment."

He also served as the longtime spokesman for discount travel site Priceline.com.

Bill Clinton

Net Worth: $120 Million

The 42nd president of the United States, Bill Clinton served as commander-in-chief from 1992 to 2001. Since leaving the White House, the 75-year-old has become a popular public speaker, commanding up to $750,000 for a single speech, according to the Los Angeles Times. Along with wife Hillary Clinton, he collected $153 million in paid speech earnings from 2001 until she launched her presidential campaign in 2015, according to CNN.

Today, he is the founder and board chair of the Clinton Foundation, which works on health, wellness and economic issues, as well as opportunities for girls and women, across the globe.

Stevie Nicks

Net Worth: $120 Million

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks rose to fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac, whose 1977 album "Rumours" was one of the bestselling albums of all time. Nicks also had a successful solo career, and her work with the band and as a solo artist has earned her a total of 15 Grammy nominations and two wins. The 74-year-old toured with Fleetwood Mac in 2019.

Al Pacino

Net Worth: $120 Million

Eight-time Oscar-nominated actor Al Pacino got his breakout role in 1972 as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," and the 82-year-old has continued to appear on the silver screen for parts of five more decades. He starred in "The Irishman" in 2019 and has roles in several upcoming productions, including "Sniff," which is set for release later this year.

Steven Tyler

Net Worth: $150 Million

Steven Tyler --born Steven Tallarico -- has made his millions as a member of the rock band Aerosmith. He has won four Grammy Awards and had eight top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a member of the band, and was also briefly an "American Idol" judge.

In September 2019, the 74-year-old rocker kicked off a Las Vegas residency with his bandmates at The Park Theater, and it later was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The band will celebrate a delayed 50th anniversary in September 2022 with a show at Fenway Park in Boston.

Martin Scorsese

Net Worth: $200 Million

A man of many talents, Martin Scorsese has enjoyed tremendous success in Hollywood as a director, producer and actor.

One of Hollywood's richest directors, the 79-year-old won the Oscar for best director in 1995 for his work on "The Departed." He most recently directed "The Irishman" in 2019 and currently is in production on the $200 million "Killers of the Flower Moon," which features Academy Award winners Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert DeNiro.

Tony Bennett

Net Worth: $200 Million

Crooner Tony Bennett is one of the richest celebrities, his money made over 70 years on stage. At 95 years old, the "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" singer is well-known to younger fans, thanks to his collaborations with artists such as Lady Gaga and the late Amy Winehouse that made him a cross-generational hit.

In August, Bennett's son and manager, Danny Bennett, announced the cancellation of his father's remaining tour dates and said he was retiring under doctor's orders. His final album, "Love For Sale," was released in October 2021. It's a duet album with Lady Gaga.

Jane Fonda

Net Worth: $200 Million

Already one of the richest celebrities over 70, retirement doesn't seem to be on actress Jane Fonda's agenda. The 84-year-old has starred on the Netflix original series "Grace and Frankie" since 2015, and the show is scheduled to end this year with its seventh season. Also a fitness guru, she's been starring in workout videos since 1978, and people continue to follow her exercises.

Robert Plant

Net Worth: $200 Million

Robert Plant rocked the world as a singer and songwriter for the band Led Zeppelin, whose unique sound captivated audiences throughout the 1970s. The band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

Now 73 years old, Plant hosts the podcast "Digging Deep."

Robert Redford

Net Worth: $200 Million

Robert Redford has starred in films such as "All the President's Men," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "Indecent Proposal" and "Out of Africa," but he's more than just an actor. The 84-year-old avid environmentalist founded the Sundance Institute -- a nonprofit that works to develop new artists and audiences -- in 1981. He opened the Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah in 1969 and sold it in 2020.

Redford is executive producer of the upcoming documentary "Desert of the Real."

Morgan Freeman

Net Worth: $250 Million

An actor with a hugely popular, dominant voice, Oscar winner Morgan Freeman has been entertaining audiences for decades.

Some of the 85-year-old star's most popular films include "Million Dollar Baby," "Invictus," "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Driving Miss Daisy." Still working hard, he appeared in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" in 2021 and has more projects in the pipeline.

Diana Ross

Net Worth: $250 Million

One of the most successful celebrities over 70 -- and ever -- singer Diana Ross has earned r-e-s-p-e-c-t for her career that just won't quit.

Still performing at age 78, she rose to fame as the lead singer of the Supremes and went on to enjoy massive success as a solo artist, scoring six No. 1 hits including "Upside Down."

Phil Collins

Net Worth: $300 Million

In 1970, Phil Collins answered an ad in an English newspaper from a band seeking a drummer and backup singer. He was hired, and the band was Genesis. Five years later, he became the lead singer when Peter Gabriel went solo - something Collins himself did in 1981 while still performing with Genesis.

Today, at 71, Collins continues to play his hits around the globe.

Cher

Net Worth: $360 Million

Cher is a music legend with 26 studio albums to her name. The "Believe" singer has scored four No. 1 hits as a solo artist and another from her iconic duet with ex-husband Sony Bono "I Got You Babe." The 76-year-old is an actress with credits including "Mermaids," "Burlesque" and the 2018 film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

Despite going on a farewell tour in 2002, Cher hasn't stopped performing. Like many artists, she postponed her 2021 tour and plans to reschedule her tour soon.

Clint Eastwood

Net Worth: $375 Million

Actor, director and producer Clint Eastwood has been a Hollywood fixture since the 1950s. He's won four Oscars, including both the best picture and directing awards for "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby."

The 92-year-old directed and produced 2019's "Richard Jewell," and he directed and stars in "Cry Macho."

Jack Nicholson

Net Worth: $400 Million

Actor Jack Nicholson has starred in notable films spanning decades, including 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," 1997's "As Good as It Gets" and 2006's "The Departed." The 85-year-old has earned a number of awards and nominations over the years, including a dozen Academy Award nominations. He's won the Oscar three times.

Barbra Streisand

Net Worth: $400 Million

A music industry icon, Barbra Streisand earned $46 million on a 14-show tour in 2016, according to Forbes. The "Woman in Love" singer is the only artist in history to have a No. 1 album in six consecutive decades. Also a talented actress, the 80-year-old has starred in several films, including "Funny Girl," "The Way We Were" and "Meet the Fockers."

Robert De Niro

Net Worth: $500 Million

Legendary actor Robert De Niro has amassed a fortune starring in more than 120 films, including "The Godfather: Part II," "Meet the Parents" and "Taxi Driver."

Also an accomplished businessman, the 78-year-old is making serious dough in the food industry. He co-founded the Nobu Brand of restaurants and hotels and has an ownership stake in several other restaurants.

Dolly Parton

Net Worth: $650 Million

One of the highest-paid country music stars, Dolly Parton once reigned atop the list of richest celebrities of any age. In 2017 alone, she earned $37 million, according to Forbes. The "Islands in the Stream" singer, nor 76, still performs and has had her own theme park Dollywood since 1986. Also an actress, she's starred in several films, including "Steel Magnolias" and "9 to 5."

More recently, she entered the perfume business. Her fragrance, "Dolly: Scent from Above," went on sale in August 2021.

Paul McCartney

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

He's best known as a member of the Beatles, but Paul McCartney has enjoyed massive success as a solo artist since the band split in 1970. At 80 years old, the "Band on the Run" singer most recently toured in 2019 and released four albums the same year.

On November 2021, a book about McCartney's life told through the lyrics of the 154 songs he wrote is scheduled to be released. It's called "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present."

Diane Von Furstenberg

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Iconic fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg famously created the wrap dress in 1974. The founder and chairman of her eponymous fashion house closed all but one of her stores in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic as the company shifts to an e-commerce model.

Along with Barry Diller, her billionaire businessman husband, the 76-year-old philanthropist has vowed to give 99% of her fortune to charitable causes.

Michael Bloomberg

Net Worth: $70 Billion

In 1981, Michael Bloomberg founded the financial and information media company Bloomberg LP, and he still owns 88% of the business. The 80-year-old also served three terms as mayor of New York City and made an unsuccessful bid in the 2020 presidential election.

He's not just one of the richest celebrities; he has committed 99% of his wealth to charity, making him also one of the most generous.

Warren Buffett

Net Worth: $113 Billion

Largely considered the greatest investor of all time, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett tops the list of richest celebrities over 70. Also a major philanthropist, the 91-year-old launched The Giving Pledge with Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010 and has vowed to give 99% of his wealth to charitable causes.

Andrew Lisa and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Net worth figures are indicative of assets versus liabilities. All net worth figures are according to Celebrity Net Worth and are accurate as of July 18, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Judge Judy, Dolly Parton and 46 More of the Richest Stars Over 70