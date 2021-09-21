CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republican Party operatives charged with arranging illegal Trump campaign contribution

By Jan Wolfe
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHkJG_0c2TMEwD00
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Monday unsealed criminal charges against two longtime Republican Party operatives, accusing them of illegally funneling a foreign campaign contribution to former President Donald Trump in 2016.

According to an indictment unsealed in federal court in the District of Columbia, Jesse Benton and Doug Wead "conspired to illegally funnel thousands of dollars of foreign money from a Russian foreign national into an election for the Office of President of the United States of America."

U.S. law bans foreign nationals from donating money to presidential campaigns.

According to the indictment, Benton and Wead helped a Russian national get a ticket to a fundraiser with Trump in Pennsylvania in September 2016.

The Russian, who was not identified in the indictment, donated $25,000 to political action committees associated with Trump in order to attend the event, according to prosecutors.

But the true source of the donation was concealed from the Trump campaign, the indictment said, because the payment was secretly funneled through Benton, who acted as a "straw donor."

Benton, 43, previously managed campaigns for Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky before he was convicted for his role in a political endorsement scheme. Benton avoided jail time and received a presidential pardon in December 2020 from Trump.

Wead, 75, worked as a senior adviser on multiple presidential campaigns and ran for Congress as a Republican in 1992.

It was not yet clear if the two had engaged legal counsel.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1438

tex1
10d ago

so Trump is still getting money from the Russians. and Eric Trump is trying to put the blame on Hillary Clinton for starting rumors about Trump and a Russian bank. he also said he sees corruption every day. he should, he's right in the middle of it.

Reply(353)
534
Ultimate One⚓
10d ago

And the house of Trump comes tumbling down! It won't be long folks, before we see an indictment on Donald J Trump! He is going to get his up and coming soon !

Reply(135)
493
Henry. HH.
10d ago

It's not surprise at all. It's very lucky that American people voted him out. Otherwise, America may under control of Russia & China. The Trump White House is the corrupted house in American. history.

Reply(48)
339
Related
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham admits the Trump administration was dishonest

Working for Donald Trump warps your sense of reality, degrades your self-respect and wrecks your future. It also puts a fresh spin on what passes for professional achievement. For proof of that last consideration, consider how former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham looks back on her actions of Jan. 6, 2021. “One thing I’m proud of that day was that I was the first to resign over the siege on the Capitol,” writes Grisham in her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” “And perhaps news of my departure emboldened others, or so I’d like to think. Shortly after news of my resignation leaked out, others resigned. Then Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao quit — a big deal, since she was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife. Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Then another. Then another.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Doug Wead
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jesse Benton
Arkansas Times

The deadly Republican campaign against vaccination

This Tweet puts succinctly what we saw on display in an Arkansas legislative committee hearing Monday and illustrated more specifically in a New York Times article today. Republican politics is killing people through vaccine resistance, led by Fox News and adopted by the abysmally informed in the legislature and the public at large.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

‘Dangerous’: Trump and GOP push new conspiracies after sham Arizona audit a bust

Donald Trump and his MAGA fans are denying the results of their own fake audit in Arizona after the audit found Biden won by even more than previously thought. As Trump and his allies ramp up their attack on democracy, The New York Times reports that they are also encouraging new conspiracy theories. These new attacks and conspiracies come as the January 6th select committee in Congress is attempting to get to the bottom of the insurrection. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss. Sept. 27, 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Republican rep wants a Biden-Trump rematch ... in 2021

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona hasn't exactly been shy about his beliefs in election conspiracy theories. After all, when a congressman describes President Joe Biden as a "fraudulent usurper," there are no real ambiguities to his perspective. That does not mean, however, that the GOP lawmaker is incapable of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Endorsement#Russian
MSNBC

Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

The Biden effect: GOP starts linking down-ballot Democrats to an increasingly unpopular president

A new TV ad by a pro-GOP group that backs party candidates running in state legislative elections is going where Republicans have been hesitant to go until recent weeks. The spot ties an incumbent Democratic state delegate in Virginia who’s running for reelection this November to President Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a major hit over the past month and a half.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senators Repeatedly Boycott Vote For Muslim Nominee

On July 13, the Senate Small Business Committee was unable to vote on the nomination of Dilawar Syed for deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration. All 10 Republicans boycotted the vote, denying Democrats the quorum they needed to move forward. On July 15, the same thing happened again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy