Pokemon GO Fashion Week: Shiny Furfrou?

Pokemon GO has a Fashion Week, again, this time playing out with the most fashionable monster in the game: Furfrou! This week’s events are largely focused on aesthetics. That means avatar items galore, special costume Pokemon, and a new mechanic that allows certain Pokemon to change the way they look.

All about Furfrou

At launch, Furfrou will appear in the wild in its Natural Trim. That’s a white dog with chocolate brown skin. There will be a Shiny Furfrou in the game eventually, but it will NOT be activated at this event. The graphics are in the game files, but Niantic will almost certainly wait for a Furfrou Community Day to let the Shiny be released.

Furfrou Natural will be available around the world. The only other two Furfrou Trims that’ll be available around the world (for now) are Matron Trim and Dandy Trim. You’ll find these trims available with a new Natural Furfrou right out the gate!

Each Form Change with Furfrou will cost 10,000 stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy.

If you’re looking for any other trim, you’ll need to be in a certain region of the world. If you’re living in North or South America, you’ll find a Debutante Trim available. Asia-Pacific gets the Star Trim, France gets La Reine Trim, Japan gets Kabuki Trim, and Egypt gets Pharoah Trim. There’ll also be a Heart Trim – but it wont’ be available at launch!

Shiny Pokemon to watch for

During this event you’ll have a fairly good chance of finding Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, and Shiny Blitzle. Each of these Pokemon will be appearing ONLY in their Costume forms this week – it’s FASHION WEEK.

Shiny Blitzle will also be available as a Shiny Pokemon for the first time AFTER this event is done without its costume. This is a strange situation, as the first release of any Shiny Pokemon doesn’t cross over with a costume event. This might very well be the first time it’s happened!

In 5-star raids this week you’ll also see Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, all potentially Shiny Pokemon. The 1-star raid Pokemon Sneasel and Shinx will be potentially Shiny and always Costumed. The same is true of 3-star raid Pokemon Butterfree and Kirlia.

Obtain all your 7km eggs this week as they’ll contain Shiny Alolan Meowth, Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Costumed Smoochum, and Shiny Costumed Shinx (and the non-shiny iterations of these Pokemon, too.) This all begins on Tuesday, the 21st of September, 2021!