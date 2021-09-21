CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon GO Fashion Week: Shiny Furfrou?

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIxko_0c2T4Rd100

Pokemon GO has a Fashion Week, again, this time playing out with the most fashionable monster in the game: Furfrou! This week’s events are largely focused on aesthetics. That means avatar items galore, special costume Pokemon, and a new mechanic that allows certain Pokemon to change the way they look.

All about Furfrou

At launch, Furfrou will appear in the wild in its Natural Trim. That’s a white dog with chocolate brown skin. There will be a Shiny Furfrou in the game eventually, but it will NOT be activated at this event. The graphics are in the game files, but Niantic will almost certainly wait for a Furfrou Community Day to let the Shiny be released.

Furfrou Natural will be available around the world. The only other two Furfrou Trims that’ll be available around the world (for now) are Matron Trim and Dandy Trim. You’ll find these trims available with a new Natural Furfrou right out the gate!

Each Form Change with Furfrou will cost 10,000 stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy.

If you’re looking for any other trim, you’ll need to be in a certain region of the world. If you’re living in North or South America, you’ll find a Debutante Trim available. Asia-Pacific gets the Star Trim, France gets La Reine Trim, Japan gets Kabuki Trim, and Egypt gets Pharoah Trim. There’ll also be a Heart Trim – but it wont’ be available at launch!

Shiny Pokemon to watch for

During this event you’ll have a fairly good chance of finding Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, and Shiny Blitzle. Each of these Pokemon will be appearing ONLY in their Costume forms this week – it’s FASHION WEEK.

Shiny Blitzle will also be available as a Shiny Pokemon for the first time AFTER this event is done without its costume. This is a strange situation, as the first release of any Shiny Pokemon doesn’t cross over with a costume event. This might very well be the first time it’s happened!

In 5-star raids this week you’ll also see Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, all potentially Shiny Pokemon. The 1-star raid Pokemon Sneasel and Shinx will be potentially Shiny and always Costumed. The same is true of 3-star raid Pokemon Butterfree and Kirlia.

Obtain all your 7km eggs this week as they’ll contain Shiny Alolan Meowth, Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Costumed Smoochum, and Shiny Costumed Shinx (and the non-shiny iterations of these Pokemon, too.) This all begins on Tuesday, the 21st of September, 2021!

Comments / 0

Related
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Fashion Challengers Eccentric, Quirky, Cool, Sassy, and Slick

Trainers, the Fashion Week 2021 event is now live in Pokemon Go, and you can now encounter Fashionable Trainer NPCs, of Fashion Challengers. Fashionable Trainers with fashionable Pokemon will be appearing at PokeStops throughout the event and you will be able to challenge them and earn rewards. There are six...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon GO September Community Day: Shiny Oshawott and why

It’s nearly time for the September 2021 Community Day in Pokemon GO for the Pokemon called Oshawott. This event will feature one massive number of Oshawott for the 6 hours it’ll take place, and it’ll have increased likelihood of a SHINY Oshawott. This is good news, as this hasn’t always been the case in recent events. During the event (plus 2 hours afterward) all Oshawott-family Pokemon that evolve into Samurott will learn an Exclusive Move Hydro Cannon.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Shiny Zacian/Zamazenta Announced As Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Pre-Order Bonus In South Korea

The Pokemon Company has announced a special distribution for players who pre-order Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl in South Korea,. Players who pre-order Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl or the Double Pack in South Korea will receive a code to redeem a Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta in Pokemon Sword And Shield. This code will be redeemable from November 19th until December 31st 2021. This will be the first time Shiny versions of these legendaries will be obtainable in the games, as they are shiny locked.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Pokemon Go#Shiny Pokemon#Pokemon Go Fashion Week#Niantic#Furfrou Natural#La Reine Trim#Blitzle#Uxie Mesprit
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Meloetta Special Research is on the Way

Trainers, a new six steps Meloetta Special Research has been pushed and it seems like everyone would be able to catch Meloetta this time. The Mythical Pokemon Meloetta was first released during Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and only ticket holders were able to participate and complete the Melody Pokemon Special Research and get Meloetta. Now, the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta is coming back to Pokemon Go, but this time you don’t have to have a ticket and everyone can participate.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Get a Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

Pokemon evolution is a bit of a complicated topic in Pokemon GO. Many Pokemon can evolve through traditional means, such as giving them candy or walking a bit with them at a certain time of day. There are a few that require items in addition to candy, and one of those items is the Metal Coat. Here’s how to get one in Pokemon GO.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Promo Codes September 2021

Promo codes are always welcomed in the Pokemon GO community, especially when players are running low on supplies. Unfortunately, currently, we do not have many active codes in the game, only one code and a huge number of expired ones. The good thing is that Niantic can unexpectedly drop a code that will give us PokeBalls, Berries, Raid Passes, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to join Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week sweepstakes

Pokémon Go has announced a new competition that players can participate on social media during Fashion Week. Fashion Week is when the game releases specials outfits that players can gain to dress up certain Pokémon. This year’s Fashion Week is also debuting Furfrou, a Pokémon whose fur can be groomed to look in a variety of ways. A different version of Furfrou can be found in different parts of the world.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Country
Egypt
dbltap.com

Best Moveset for Delcatty in Pokemon GO

Thanks to Skitty's Spotlight Hour bonus of double capture candy, trainers could be looking at some impressive Delcattys to add to their team. It's not uncommon to see a normal-type outperforming even the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO Raids. While some trainers may overlook this type as "weak" or "basic," there is something to be said about the strength of a good normal-type.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Sword and Shield: Last chance to catch two Shiny Pokemon

A new event is now underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but it's coming to an end soon. Until today, Sept. 19, the meteorite Pokemon Lunatone and Solrock are appearing more frequently in Max Raids across both games, and you'll even have a chance to encounter Shiny versions of them.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to battle a Fashion Challenger in Pokemon Go: All lineups & counters

Fashion Challengers have begun popping up at Pokestops in Pokemon Go, and they provide Trainers with a new challenge to take on as they celebrate Fashion Week 2021. Fashion Week is the latest event during the ongoing Season of Mischief in Pokemon Go. As well as the debut of Furfrou and its many Trim forms, there’s a new type of NPC in the game to battle: Fashion Challengers.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Guide – How to get all 10 Furfrou forms in Pokémon GO

Furfrou is here in the world of Pokémon GO! Debuting during September 2021’s Fashion Week event, Furfrou’s arrival also brings a new feature to the game – changing forms. This Kalos Pokémon and its various Trims are all available in Pokémon GO, but some fashionable styles are region exclusives or have certain requirements. Looking to add a pack of fashionable Furfrou to your Pokémon GO collection? Here’s everything you need to make it happen!
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock all Furfrou forms in Pokemon Go & change Trims

The furry Kalos region dog, Furfrou, has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, and that’s not all, as it’s also brought a new feature along with it: Form changes!. Pokemon Go is celebrating its latest Season of Mischief event, Fashion Week. As well as new and returning costumed Pokemon like Butterfree and Sneasel appearing in Raids and the wild, the event marks the arrival of Gen VI’s Furfrou.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Today Skitty and Shiny Skitty

Trainers, the next Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour event this month is going live today, featuring Skitty, Shiny Skitty, and 2x Catch Candy. The Skitty Spotlight Hour event starts today, September 21, 2021, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Skitty can also be shiny during the event hours, so make sure to take advantage of the event and get as many shiny Skitty as you can.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Viral Pokemon TikTok shows shiny hunting has gone too far

A TikTok has gone viral showing off just how intense the grind is for trainers looking to collect shiny Pokemon. Catching shiny Pokemon is one of the most rare and exciting events in all of gaming. Pokemon has designed the shiny system so that players don’t often encounter them, and yet, these “shiny hunters” are determined to grind until they have every shiny possible.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Adds Zarude to Celebrate Global Release of Pokemon Movie

Pokemon Go is adding another Mythical Pokemon to celebrate the upcoming global release of the newest Pokemon movie. Niantic has announced a new event featuring the Mythical Pokemon Zarude to celebrate the global release of Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle. Players will need to log in between October 1st and October 10th to obtain a Special Research story that culminates with an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Players can only obtain the Special Research story during the event, but can complete it at anytime.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy