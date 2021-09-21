Fire breaks out at historic Pilsen building on 18th Street near Carpenter

Chicago firefighters are battling a fire at a historic building in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the extra-alarm fire at 1125 W. 18th Street Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fire on the top floor burning through the roof.

Fire officials said the building was built in 1880 and is both a residential and commercial property.

One woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out, officials said, but they did not say what the nature of her injuries, if any, were. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was struck out Monday evening.