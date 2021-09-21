The Problem With 4 Types of ‘Itching Ears’
And an Encouragement to Preach the True Word of God. Technology experts have said that humanity is doubling its data creation every 18 months, and clearly one implication is that there is an article online somewhere right now to further validate and affirm anything you already believe or desire to believe. We have seen this tangibly throughout the pandemic—as there are articles citing experts to affirm any view on any subject related to the pandemic that one has already adopted. The explosion of information online makes it increasingly easier to choose a viewpoint and then find someone to validate that viewpoint, rather than researching and studying before forming one’s viewpoint.outreachmagazine.com
