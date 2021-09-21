Seattle mayor announces $50 million to create low-income housing in Capitol Hill
The 165 units across three new buildings will be ready for tenants this fall and will serve adults and youth experiencing homelessness.www.king5.com
The 165 units across three new buildings will be ready for tenants this fall and will serve adults and youth experiencing homelessness.www.king5.com
Seattle spent 1 Billion on it's 10 year plan to end Homelessness . That was 13 years ago. The $ never reaches the homeless. It goes to Partners and Agencies that manage and administer the program. Administration costs, Case Managers, Focus Groups, Trainings at Resort locations and of course good salaries w benefits. Usually will require about 5 or 6 of these people and some paperwork to simply provide a shower or bus pass to someone. When Democrats say they are helping other people, they are enriching themselves
Wow awesome 49 million for democratic money laundering scheme and 1 million for housing!
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 8