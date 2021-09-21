CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle mayor announces $50 million to create low-income housing in Capitol Hill

 10 days ago
The 165 units across three new buildings will be ready for tenants this fall and will serve adults and youth experiencing homelessness.

Michael Bilson
10d ago

Seattle spent 1 Billion on it's 10 year plan to end Homelessness . That was 13 years ago. The $ never reaches the homeless. It goes to Partners and Agencies that manage and administer the program. Administration costs, Case Managers, Focus Groups, Trainings at Resort locations and of course good salaries w benefits. Usually will require about 5 or 6 of these people and some paperwork to simply provide a shower or bus pass to someone. When Democrats say they are helping other people, they are enriching themselves

Dave S
10d ago

Wow awesome 49 million for democratic money laundering scheme and 1 million for housing!

KING 5

Washington raising minimum wage in 2022

SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Washington state will increase in 2022, according to the state's Department of Labor & Industries (L&I). The state's minimum wage will increase from $13.69 per hour to $14.49 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2022. That's a 5.83% increase next year, L&I said. The federal...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Seattle City Council passes bill making landlords help some tenants relocate after rent hikes

SEATTLE – The Seattle City Council voted to pass two bills Monday, each aimed at adding more protection and assistance for residents who face rent hikes. The first bill requires Seattle landlords to give tenants at least 180 days’ notice of any rent increases, triple the current number of days required. The second bill requires landlords to provide financial relocation assistance to tenants who vacate their homes due to rent hikes and qualify for the assistance.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Thousands of Washingtonians face unpaid utility bills as state moratorium ends

EVERETT, Wash. — A statewide ban on disconnecting utility services that's been in place for 18 months ends Sept. 30, and it could affect hundreds of thousands of people. While utility disconnections will be able to resume, a statewide moratorium on evictions issued by Gov. Jay Inslee will remain in place through October. The ban on utility disconnections has prevented companies from shutting off people's water and power for months.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Mom-and-pop landlords worry new rental rules will force them out of Seattle

SEATTLE — Some of Seattle's small landlords say a wave of new rental rules passed this year are changing the city's rental market, and not necessarily for the better. These landlords feel they're being lost in the wave of new rental rules. Three rules were passed this summer, making it more difficult to evict a tenant. On Monday, the city council voted on two additional bills.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle mayor announces 2022 proposed budget focused on safety, economic recovery

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her 2022 budget proposal at North Seattle College on Monday. According to a summary of the more than $7 billion plan, released ahead of her address, Durkan will look to implement a regional response to the city’s ongoing homeless crisis, help reimagine public safety while providing more funding to add uniformed police officers and further commitments to the city's Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Washington state revenues up nearly $1 billion

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s economy is projected to have nearly $1 billion more than previously assumed through mid-2023. Updated numbers by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget cycle are $927 million above what had been originally forecasted in June. “Trends...
WASHINGTON STATE
