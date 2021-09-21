Seattle mayor announces $50 million to create low-income housing in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE – The Seattle City Council voted to pass two bills Monday, each aimed at adding more protection and assistance for residents who face rent hikes. The first bill requires Seattle landlords to give tenants at least 180 days’ notice of any rent increases, triple the current number of days required. The second bill requires landlords to provide financial relocation assistance to tenants who vacate their homes due to rent hikes and qualify for the assistance.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO