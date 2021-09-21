CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez passes Johnny Bench with 46th home run of year

By Lynn Worthy
Kansas City Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has surpassed Johnny Bench’s mark for power-hitting excellence by a catcher. Perez, the perennial All-Star who entered the day tied with Bench for the most home runs hit by a primary catcher in a single season, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Monday afternoon against the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Reds: Johnny Bench congratulates Salvador Perez for breaking HR record

Johnny Bench‘s single-season home run record for a catcher had stood for 50 years. The Cincinnati Reds legend has now been replaced by Kanas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez who hit his 46th home run of the year today. Perez has had a phenomenal year, and were it not for...
Royals sweep Cleveland, Salvy hits 46th home run

The Kansas City Royals had the broom out Monday sweeping a doubleheader from Cleveland. The Royals won the 1st game 7-2. Salvador Perez hit a 2 run home run in the 5th inning, his 46th of the season. He is now tied for the season lead for most home runs and breaks Johnny Benchs record for most home runs hit in a single season by a catcher.
Perez breaks Bench's home run record; Royals sweep Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2. Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of a 7-2 win, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the highest total by a player who spent at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs. In the second game, Perez struck out against Anthony Gose, a former outfielder who returned to the majors after a five-year absence as a hard-throwing reliever.
Royals' Salvador Perez says fan who got his record-breaking home run wanted $10,000

Catcher Salvador Perez received an $82 million contract extension in March from the Royals, a fact that wasn’t lost on at least one Cleveland fan. It just so happens that fan was at last Monday’s game when Perez hit his 46th home run of the season, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher.
Royals' Salvador Perez thanks God after setting home run record for catchers

The spotlight was shining brightly on Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on Monday night after he hit a record-setting 46th home run of the season. He was quick to deflect it, though, and turn it back on God and his teammates. >> Subscribe to Sports Spectrum Magazine for more...
Jorge Soler
Hunter Dozier
Yadier Molina
Andrew Benintendi
Mike Matheny
Johnny Bench
Yogi Berra
Perez hits 46th HR, Royals whip Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Today's major league schedule has begun with the Kansas City Royals' 7-2 win at Cleveland in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Salvador Perez slammed his 46th home run of the year, breaking Johnny Bench's record among players who appeared in at least 75% of his team's games at catcher.
Royals host Indians, may be without star C Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny knows one name for sure that he’ll put on the lineup card Thursday night for his team’s final game of a three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians. The one name he knows: second baseman Whit Merrifield, who has played in 465 consecutive games...
Zerpa expected to start as Royals host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (77-81, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (73-85, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (7-4, 3.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Royals: Angel Zerpa (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Royals Thursday. The...
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Ex-Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, who is having a resurgent season, nears milestone

Former Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar could be considered for a national award when the season ends. That may be a surprise to fans who lost track of Escobar after he left the Royals following the 2018 season. He signed with the Orioles, who released him in March 2019. Escobar then joined with the White Sox, but he never made it out of Triple-A and was cut in early August.
