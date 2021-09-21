Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez passes Johnny Bench with 46th home run of year
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has surpassed Johnny Bench’s mark for power-hitting excellence by a catcher. Perez, the perennial All-Star who entered the day tied with Bench for the most home runs hit by a primary catcher in a single season, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Monday afternoon against the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.www.kansascity.com
