England needs more than one million extra health and care staff over the next decade if the NHS and social care is to meet the rising level of patient need.A new analysis by the Health Foundation reveals the growing workforce gap in England with an extra 488,000 NHS staff needed to meet rising demand and the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. This would represent a 40 per cent increase in the workforce – double the level of growth seen over the past 10 years.In social care the need is even greater with 627,000 more staff needed. This would be a...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 HOURS AGO