Groom’s autistic brother goes viral for touching best man’s speech
This touching and funny best man speech was delivered by Sam Waldron to the new bride of groom of his brother Jonah and wife Madison. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Outstanding!!! This in my mind shows a very close knit family with support, kindness and much love. We need more of this in our lives….Bob
Talk about family love and unity! WOW what a beautiful thing. Quite frankly you can’t really tell he has autism. Bless you all and much happiness 💕
