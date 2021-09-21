CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Groom’s autistic brother goes viral for touching best man’s speech

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RKAB_0c2Nqj7600

This touching and funny best man speech was delivered by Sam Waldron to the new bride of groom of his brother Jonah and wife Madison. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Comments / 5

Robert Good
9d ago

Outstanding!!! This in my mind shows a very close knit family with support, kindness and much love. We need more of this in our lives….Bob

Reply(1)
10
Jerri Jones
9d ago

Talk about family love and unity! WOW what a beautiful thing. Quite frankly you can’t really tell he has autism. Bless you all and much happiness 💕

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groom#Autistic#Bride#Buzz60
Amomama

Mom Gets Angry Letter from Her Seven-Year-Old Daughter for Interrupting Her TV Time

No one likes to be disturbed when watching their favorite TV show, which was the reason a little girl gave her mom a piece of her mind after she was asked to turn the TV off. Kids love to have fun all the time, and sometimes, they could permit a little distraction here and there, but not when their favorite TV show is on. The story of a little girl's response to her "disturbing mom" has set social media users rolling with laughter.
KIDS
kiss951.com

Bride Kicks Nine-Year-Old Out Of Wedding For Wearing White Dress

All weddings are different, but pretty much everyone knows that wearing white is a big no-no, unless you’re the bride. But according to Cafe Mom, one woman started some family drama by letting her daughter wear a white dress to her cousin’s wedding and she doesn’t get why it’s such a big deal. She explains her story in a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, where users set her straight about wedding etiquette.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘Are you her nanny?’ ‘Did you kidnap her?’: Single black mom adopts 2 white siblings, ‘Love goes beyond skin color’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Let’s start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren’t biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a foster mom.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

One Mom's Online Quest To Throw Her Daughter The Best Worm-Themed Birthday Ever Goes Viral

Here’s two of the coolest things about children: they are extremely committed to living their best lives at all times and their concept of “best life” can often be delightfully weird. Take, for instance, the tale of one mom’s worm-themed birthday party query, as told in a viral Reddit post. On r/Mommit, a popular sub-Reddit forum, parents can ask advice on common problems — like “How do I address my toddler’s sudden biting phase?” — or not-so-common problems — like “How do I throw my daughter the worm-themed birthday party of her dreams?” Yes, this happened, and from beginning to end it’s both perfect and pure.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Newlywed bride, 24, flies 800 MILES with her wedding dress to enjoy first dance with her ailing 94-year-old granddad who was too sick to travel to her ceremony

A young bride flew 800 miles with her wedding dress to enjoy an emotional 'first dance' with her 94-year-old grandfather who was too sick to make it to her big day. Natalie Browning, 24, was heartbroken at learning that her beloved granddad Nelson would be unable to make the trip from Florida to Virginia to watch her tie the knot - having suffered a stroke just two weeks before the big day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

263K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy