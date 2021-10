GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all love to unwind on vacation but a new survey looks at just how little relaxation parents get while vacationing with their kids. According to The One Poll Survey, the average parent gets just 17 minutes of relaxation a day while on a family vacation. One in ten parents has less than five minutes to unwind. The survey also found more than half of parents who consider themselves strict are willing to bend the rules a tad on vacation.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO