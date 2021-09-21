Gov. Mills pledges to rehouse 1,000 families through Biden Admin's House America initiative

For years, advocates for low-income Rhode Islanders have called for more low-income housing to be built in our state. But to the extent that any state investments have been made, they have been to subsidize luxury apartments, workforce housing, and affordable housing. Affordable housing, I believe, does help address the housing crisis, but by nature it is targeted at the lower middle class and working class, not the very poor. Affordable housing is, essentially, price control. Typically, an affordable housing unit has its rent set so that it will be “affordable” to a family making 60% of area median income, with “affordable” meaning that the family pays 30% of their income on housing. For ownership units, typically the price is set to be affordable to a family making 80% of area median income. For most of Rhode Island, 60% of area median income works out to $46,740 and 80% works out to $62,300 for a family of three. Most affordable housing is subsidized by affordable housing developers selling federal LIHTCs (Low Income Housing Tax Credits) to wealthy and corporate interests looking to pay less in federal taxes, typically banks. After sale costs, in today’s market, developers tend to wind up getting about 93 cents for every dollar in tax credits they sell. These programs are capped under federal law, but Rhode Island typically does not hit the cap. For instance, as of 2018, Rhode Island fell into the group of states using only 50%-74% of the cap for LIHTCs through the all-important PAB channel, the same category as Alabama.

