Homeless

Gov. Mills pledges to rehouse 1,000 families through Biden Admin's House America initiative

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 9 days ago
Maine will join other cities and states nationwide in an effort to address the affordable housing crisis and end homelessness.

Comments / 5

Slappy Boots
9d ago

yep let's take those people out of Texas that rated them over the weekend from other countries and let's put them in the White House they can all sleep together all over the White House I'm sure Biden has enough room in his bedroom underneath his bed next to his bed and in his closet he got more room than we got no they're putting them up in motel rooms giving them food stamp cards and cash and getting them ready to house them ain't that nice they don't even want to help the American people if you don't come from this country and you come here you get everything or if you have children this is very sad 🤔😮😮😮😞😞😞🤠

