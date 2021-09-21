Anne Arundel County schools to require employees, student-athletes to get COVID vaccine

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Employees and student-athletes in Anne Arundel County will now be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get weekly COVID-19 tests. In a news release, Superintendent George Arlotto said, “We still need to finalize some parts of the plan, but announcing an effective date now allows our employees and families of our high school students to begin to either gather the necessary information or become fully vaccinated by November 22 if they choose to do so.”