For the third time in four years, quarterback Tyrod Taylor has suffered an injury in September that will keep him from starting in Week 3. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Houston Texans QB will be out “for a while” with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Browns on Sunday. He will not play in Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and could be a candidate for injured reserve.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO