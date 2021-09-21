CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cynthia Erivo Celebrates 'New Beginning' With Debut Album 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'

By Gail Mitchell
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I don’t know where I get my energy,” Erivo says with a laugh. “But it’s probably because I just love my work and the things I do.”. That creative emotion resonates throughout Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (pronounced Chapter One Verse One). Released through Verve/Universal Music Group, the engaging project weaves together multiple genres from alt R&B and soul to pop and gospel as Erivo explores love, loss, triumph and personal growth, among other themes. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning actress-singer co-wrote all the album’s 12 tracks, collaborating with writer-producers such as Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Jennifer Hudson), Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Demi Lovato), Harold Lilly (Beyoncé, Brandy) and Jack Splash (Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar). Will Wells (Imagine Dragons, Quincy Jones) executive produced.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Cynthia Erivo talks Oscar nod, Broadway success and inspirational mom

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, singer and actor Cynthia Erivo talks to Willie Geist about her Tony-winning role in “The Color Purple” on Broadway that caught the attention of Hollywood. After earning more parts on screen, Erivo has also been working on a solo album (“Ch. 1 Vs. 1”) and a children’s book (“Remember to Dream, Ebere”). Both of those works come from her heart, and are another opportunity to thank her mother for her love and support.Sept. 19, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
okcheartandsoul.com

New Music Friday: H.E.R., Cynthia Erivo, Sevyn Streeter, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again

As H.E.R. prepares for her Lights on Festival this weekend, she dropped a new single Friday: “Find a Way,” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The Oscar and Grammy winner sings about how fair-weather friends did not support her in the past when she was in need, and now act like they love her.:”Reminiscin’ back when I ain’t have nothin’/Now they actin’ like they all happy for me/Where was you at when I needed it?”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Lewis Capaldi
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Tom Hanks
GreenwichTime

Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'You're Not Here' on 'Fallon'

Cynthia Erivo stopped by The Tonight Show for an emotional performance of her recent song “You’re Not Here.” Appearing in front of projected black and white images, Erivo offered an intimate, impassioned rendition of the track. “You’re Not Here” comes off Erivo’s debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1, which dropped...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Iowan

MONTERO is a masterclass in debut albums

Two years after becoming an overnight sensation for the most platinum-certified single of all time, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has released his eponymous debut album, MONTERO. The album features 15 songs and has a total runtime of 41 minutes. The highly anticipated album features some of the biggest...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Cynthia Erivo Says Her Stunning Fashion Choices Are 'Never Just For Me' (Exclusive)

Cynthia Erivo is breathtaking at the 2021 Emmys. The actress stepped out onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. Erivo stunned in a white mermaid Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a sporty racerback, cinched waist and a head-turning multicolored feathered train. The 34-year-old star rocked the beautiful dress with a diamond choker necklace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragons#Disney
TODAY.com

Emmy red carpet highlights: Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Erivo turn heads

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. “E News” style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi joins TODAY with a look at Sunday night’s fashion highlights from the Emmy red carpet. She says Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Erivo, and Michaela Coel had some of the most outstanding looks.Sept. 20, 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Watch Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Perform a Song from Her New Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform "You're Not Here" from Ch. 1 vs. 1. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo released new music on September 17 via Verve. A Grammy winner for her performance on The Color Purple Broadway revival cast recording, this is her first solo album. Entitled Ch. 1 vs. 1, the record includes 12 tracks. Erivo performed "You're Not Here" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 23. Watch below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Cynthia Erivo is vulnerable, yet powerful on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'

While the height of the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill, it also spread a blanket of loneliness in its path by isolating family members and friends. And despite international fame and accolades, Cynthia Erivo was not exempt.“I did feel really lonely. I remember I was in L.A. on my own… I had loads of people around me, but I felt like I was doing my life solo, and it was going really fast at that time,” said the Oscar nominee. “I was sort of like in the middle of what felt like a storm....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
earmilk.com

Pokémon celebrates 25 years with new album "Pokémon 25: The Album"

Coming up on the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, the Pokemon Company International and Universal Music Group are set to release Pokémon 25: The Album. Releasing via Capitol Records on October 15th, the album will boast features from J Balvin, Tierra Whack, Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, and many more. A year long roll out for the company, the 14-track album kicked off the celebration with Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be with you. A cover of the original 90s hit from Hootie and the Blowfish, Malone set the tone for the roll-out. Katy Perry followed suit with her lead single “Electric” back in May. Songs by Vince Staple, Cyn, Mabel, and Louane have also dropped. As the year starts to close out, the listeners will have to wait for the final few tracks from the compilation album.
VIDEO GAMES
GoldDerby

2022 Grammys for Best Music Video and Best Music Film could be an eclectic mix, from Lil Nas X to Bo Burnham

With the VMAs giving us an indication of this year’s best music videos and the Grammy deadline approaching (it’s September 30), it’s time we analyze the contenders for Best Music Video and Best Music Film. From critically acclaimed works like Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” and Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” to blockbusters like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’s “Old Town Road,” these categories have run the gamut. Let’s take a look at this year’s contenders for these honors. SEEGrammys announce nominations date for 2022 awards Best Music Video This category is always a mix of indie picks (Woodkid’s “Goliath,” Tierra Whack’s “Mumbo Jumbo,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Elton John & Stevie Wonder Are Far From the 'Finish Line': Watch the Longtime Friends Discuss Their New Duet (Exclusive)

But one pairing stands out for John above the rest: “Finish Line,” featuring fellow icon and longtime friend Stevie Wonder. The soaring, soulful tale of salvation, which includes a swelling gospel choir, extends a history that goes back nearly 60 years when a young John, growing up in England, heard an even younger Wonder on his debut hit, 1963’s “Fingertips.”
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Meek Mill, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Meek Mill is back with some iciness in time for autumn, Lady Gaga...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy