Cynthia Erivo Celebrates 'New Beginning' With Debut Album 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'

Coming up on the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, the Pokemon Company International and Universal Music Group are set to release Pokémon 25: The Album. Releasing via Capitol Records on October 15th, the album will boast features from J Balvin, Tierra Whack, Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, and many more. A year long roll out for the company, the 14-track album kicked off the celebration with Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be with you. A cover of the original 90s hit from Hootie and the Blowfish, Malone set the tone for the roll-out. Katy Perry followed suit with her lead single “Electric” back in May. Songs by Vince Staple, Cyn, Mabel, and Louane have also dropped. As the year starts to close out, the listeners will have to wait for the final few tracks from the compilation album.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO