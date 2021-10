Brian Freeman – the New York Times bestselling author of more than 20 thrillers, including the Duluth-based Jonathan Stride series and multiple standalone novels – is set to present at this year's virtual Chippewa Valley Book Festival from Oct. 24-29. In 2019, Freeman was selected by Robert Ludlum estate to take over the iconic Jason Bourne series, and his novel The Bourne Evolution was named one of the best mysteries and thrillers of 2020 by Kirkus Reviews. He is slated to present "A Thrill a Minute: The Twists and Turns of Mystery Writing" on Oct. 27, streaming from The Pablo Center at 7pm. Freeman will discuss his creative process, changes in the book world for both writers and readers, and some of the challenges he faced while taking over the development of an iconic hero like Jason Bourne.

