Energy Industry

ConocoPhillips (COP) Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset Acquisition; Increases Ordinary Dividend; Improves 2030 Emissions Intensity Reduction Target

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced several actions to further enhance its compelling, distinctive investment proposition. The actions are consistent with the company’s financial framework, its stated capital allocation priorities and its commitment to playing a valued role in the energy transition. Materials describing today’s actions are provided at www.conocophillips.com/investor. The actions include:

texasstandard.org

Shell Sells All Of Its Permian Basin Assets

On Monday, energy company Royal Dutch Shell, announced it was selling all of its property and assets in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips. The $9.5 billion sale comes as the oil industry faces scrutiny from congress around its role in the climate crisis and as West Texas continues to recover from a historic oil bust.
IN THIS ARTICLE
