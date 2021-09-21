CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan: MoD shared more than 250 Afghan interpreters' details on email

Cover picture for the articleDefence Secretary Ben Wallace has launched an investigation into a data breach involving the email addresses of dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for British forces. More than 250 people seeking relocation to the UK - many of whom are in hiding - were mistakenly copied into an email from the Ministry of Defence.

