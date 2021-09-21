Afghanistan: MoD shared more than 250 Afghan interpreters' details on email

A second data breach at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) could have compromised the safety of dozens more Afghans, it has emerged.The details of 55 Afghan citizens who might be eligible for relocation to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) were mistakenly made public in an email, rather than being hidden to shield their identities, according to the BBC.This comes shortly after the defence secretary Ben Wallace launched an investigation into how a similar error - affecting more than 250 people - was made.There are fears that the two email chains could endanger lives if the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO