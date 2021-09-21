CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off

By Lewis Krauskopf, Tom Arnold
Reuters
 10 days ago
Signage is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks sold off sharply on Monday while safe-haven assets gained as troubles at property group China Evergrande fed concerns about spillover risks to the economy, sparking fresh investor worries ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 1.63%, its biggest one-day percentage fall day in about two months, as Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 sagged 1.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 2.2%.

Investors moved into safe havens, with U.S. Treasuries gaining in price, pulling down yields, and gold rising.

Shares in Evergrande (3333.HK), which has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, closed down 10.2% at HK$2.28.

Regulators have warned that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to China's financial system if its debts are not stabilized. read more

“It started with the problems with the China Evergrande real estate company and I think it just has become a contagion,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Everybody was kind of afraid of September for this very reason," Tuz said. "It seems to be the month that... you have significant selloffs and here we go.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 614.41 points, or 1.78%, to 33,970.47, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 75.26 points, or 1.70%, to 4,357.73 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 330.07 points, or 2.19%, to 14,713.90.

Economically sensitive sectors, including financials (.SPSY) and energy (.SPNY), were hit particularly hard. Still, stocks pared losses late with U.S. indexes ending above their session lows. read more

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 1.67%, with mining stocks (.SXPP) sliding.

The selloff on Monday has seen a cumulative $2.2 trillion of value wiped off the market capitalization of world equities from a record high of $97 trillion hit on Sept. 6, according to Refinitiv data.

China CDS

Worries over Evergrande come as a rally in equities has stalled recently with investors focused on the impact of coronavirus cases on the economy, and when central banks will ease back on monetary stimulus.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday as investors look for when it will begin pulling back on its bond purchases.

Investors were also keeping an eye on other central bank meetings spanning Brazil, Britain, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Norway, the Philippines, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Turkey.

In currency trading, the dollar index rose 0.02%, with the euro up 0.01% to $1.1726.

The offshore Chinese yuan weakened versus the U.S. currency to its lowest level in nearly a month.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 16/32 in price to yield 1.3158%, from 1.37% late on Friday.

The iShares exchange-traded fund tracking high-yield corporate bonds (HYG.P) fell 0.4%.

U.S. crude settled down 2.3% at $70.29 per barrel and Brent settled at $73.92, down 1.9% on the day.

Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,764.30 an ounce, rising off of a one-month low.

#U S Federal Reserve#China Evergrande Fed#Msci#Chase Investment Counsel#Dji#33 970 47#Spx#Ixic#Spsy#Pan European#Stoxx#Refinitiv#The U S Federal Reserve#Chinese#Ishares
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs says the average upside for these U.K. banks is 52%

The offices of banking giants HSBC and Barclays are pictured at the secondary central business district of Canary Wharf on the Isle of Dogs in east London on the bank holiday, December 28, 2020. - Business breathed a sigh of relief this week after a post-Brexit trade deal was agreed, but many issues remain unresolved, notably the place of financial services, which represent 80 per cent of the British economy, as the newly inked deal focuses on trade in goods. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) By tolga akmen/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images LONDON MARKETS.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold prices edge higher, look to notch a weekly gain

Gold futures edge higher on Friday, poised to tally a small gain for the week, with prices finding some support from weakness in the dollar and government bond yields after a reading on the cost of U.S. goods and services revealed a sharp rise for August.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

