Evergrande: Asia stocks mixed as investors weigh China concerns

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as concerns persisted over Chinese property group Evergrande and its impact on the global markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed 2.2% lower, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index regained earlier losses to end up 0.5%. There are concerns that Evergrande - a major Chinese...

www.bbc.com

Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
