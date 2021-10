A Democrat lawmaker has backtracked on his claim that R Kelly could be “welcomed back” in Chicago after his racketeering and sex trafficking conviction.Kelly faces decades behind bars after being convicted in New York at a trial that saw his victims tell of the treatment they suffered at the singer’s hands.Congressman Danny Davis, who represents a large portion of Kelly’s hometown, initially said in the video published by TMZ that he believed that Kelly would “be welcomed back into Chicago as a person who can be redeemed.“You know I’m a big believer in what is called second chances ......

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO