Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Fargo’ to Parenthood

By Meredith Nardino
 3 days ago

From Fargo to family! Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead brought their onscreen romance into the real world after working together on the FX series.

The pair appeared on season 3 of the anthology crime drama, which debuted in April 2017. McGregor portrayed twins Emmit Stussy and Ray Stussy, while Winstead played Nikki Swango, Ray's fiancée.

" Fargo is such a dream because it's everything you want," the 10 Cloverfield Lane actress told Glamour in April 2017. "It's the best material. I knew just from the history of the last couple seasons that every single female role [on this show] has been so rich and layered and fascinating. ... Most of my career I've been considered an up-and-comer, which is sort of funny sometimes when you're an up-and-comer after 15 years. But I'm very grateful to still be rising."

Playing Nikki helped Winstead become "more confident" in herself both on and off the screen. "It's taken me a lot of time to get to that place — my confidence and being comfortable in my own skin and my body and being able to play a role like Nikki that's sexy," she told the outlet, referring to her character as being "sexy but she's also a billion other things."

One month later, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star announced via social media that she split from husband Riley Stearns , whom she wed in 2010. She later told Glamour UK that going through her divorce was "a scary, crazy thing," noting in January 2020, "I was starting anew as an adult for the first time."

Following her split from Stearns, the Spectacular Now actress was spotted on a PDA-filled date with McGregor in London. An eyewitness told Us Weekly in October 2017 that the pair were affectionate and "seemed relaxed in each other's company."

The Trainspotting actor was previously married to Eve Mavrakis , with whom he shares four children. They welcomed daughters Clara and Esther in February 1996 and November 2001, respectively. They also adopted daughters Jamyan and Anouk.

After the Emmy winner was spotted getting cozy with Winstead, fans began to wonder about the status of his marriage. In January 2018, TMZ confirmed McGregor had filed for divorce , listing May 2017 as the date of the pair's separation. The proceedings were finalized in August 2020 .

While McGregor and the Sky High actress have kept their romance relatively private, the relationship has raised eyebrows — even among family members. In August 2018, his daughter Clara apologized for calling Winstead a "piece of trash" in a previous interview.

"It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset," she told The Times . "There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment."

Scroll down to see more of McGregor and Winstead's whirlwind romance:

