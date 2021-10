CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty downpours and thunderstorms will accompany a cold front overnight.

The low for Monday night is 66.

Once the front passes in the morning, it opens the door for a much cooler and breezy air mass.

Gusty northwest and north winds will build high waves.

The high for Tuesday is 69 with scattered showers.

On Wednesday, it will be windy with lakeside showers and a high of 67.