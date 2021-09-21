How to Silence the Impostor Syndrome

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO