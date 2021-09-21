How to Silence the Impostor Syndrome
Do you ever worry about being exposed as a “fraud?” You’re not alone. It’s actually quite common for people to feel like imposters. In fact, approximately 70 percent of people admit to having experienced impostor syndrome at some point in their lives — a Twitter poll found that 87 percent of people have experienced this. Even successful and famous people like Tom Hanks, Howard Schultz, and Natalie Portman suffer from imposter syndrome.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0