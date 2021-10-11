Body found in national park not connected to Brian Laundrie, FBI says: Updates

A massive search is continuing in Florida for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing on a cross-country trip and who authorities confirmed as the body discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

The search for the 23-year-old Laundrie is centered around North Port, Florida, where investigators said Laundrie returned to his home on Sept. 1 without Petito but driving her 2012 Ford Transit.

Laundrie has been named by police as a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance. Laundrie has refused to speak to the police and has not been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to law enforcement officials.

The search for Laundrie is the latest twist in the case that has grabbed national attention as he and Petito had been traveling across the country since June, documenting the trip on social media.

Petito's parents, who live in Long Island, New York, reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not hearing from her for two weeks.

Latest Developments

October 11, 2021

The discovery over the weekend of a body in the Blue Ridge Parkway National Park in North Carolina is not connected to the search for wanted fugitive Brian Laundrie, according to the FBI.

While law enforcement agencies have investigated several tips of Laundrie being spotted in North Carolina along the Appalachian Trail, which cuts through the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials said none of the purported sightings have panned out.

On Saturday afternoon, a Blue Ridge Parkway visitor discovered a body of a man below the park's Yadkin Valley Overlook, according to a statement from the National Parks Service. The identity of the body and a cause of death are pending the results of an autopsy, officials said.

The FBI, which is leading a nationwide search for Laundrie, released a statement to ABC affiliate station WSOC-TV in Charlotte on Sunday saying that while the discovery is part of an ongoing investigation, "At this time, there is no evidence to connect or any reason to believe it is related to the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie."

October 7, 2021

The father of wanted fugitive Brian Laundrie joined law enforcement officers in the search for his son on Thursday, the family's attorney told ABC News.

Chris Laundrie began assisting police Thursday morning in the ongoing search of the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, near his home in North Port, said attorney Steven Bertolino.

He said the father has been asked to point out any favorite trails or spots in the nature preserve that his son favored. Chris Laundrie and his wife, Roberta, verbally told investigators roughly three weeks ago where their son may have gone in the preserve, but now searchers believe the father's on-site assistance may be more beneficial, Bertolino said.

The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well. The parents, according to Bertolino, have been cooperating since the search began.

October 6, 2021

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, told ABC News Wednesday that authorities are going to allow Chris Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's father, to assist with the search at the Carlton Reserve.

Investigators don't currently have more details on when he will join the search.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office told ABC News they provided aerial support Wednesday for a search ofarea.

-ABC News' Whitney Lloyd and Alondra Valle

October 5, 2021

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed to ABC News Tuesday night that the family now believes Brian Laundrie left to hike the Carlton Reserve on Monday, Sept. 13. Previously, they had told investigators he left on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday September 13,” Bertolino said.

-ABC News' Kristin Thorne and Alondra Valle

October 5, 2021

An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that the wanted fugitive flew home to Florida from Salt Lake City on Aug. 17 and flew back to Utah six days later to rejoin his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on their cross-country road trip.

Steven Bertolino said Laundrie flew home to "obtain some items and empty and close the (couple's) storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip." Bertolino said the couple paid for the flights together as they were sharing expenses.

Laundrie's trip back to the Tampa area came five days after he and Petito were stopped by police in Moab, Utah, when witnesses reported the couple was engaged in a domestic violence incident in Moab.

October 1, 2021

Moab, Utah, police released new body camera footage Thursday showing a second angle of officers’ interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12. One angle of the interaction was released earlier this month.

In this footage, Petito describes Laundrie grabbing and unintentionally scratching her face after she initially hit him.

When asked if Laundrie hit her, she responded, “I guess, I guess yeah,” adding, “but I hit him first.”

Moab Police Department - PHOTO: Gabby Petito touches her face while talking to police about her altercation with Brian Laundrie in police bodycam footage released Sept. 30 from an Aug. 12, 2021, incident in Moab, Utah.

”Where did he hit you? Don’t worry, just be honest,” the officer asked.

She responded by grabbing her own face.

“He grabbed my face, I guess. He didn’t like hit me in the face, like he didn’t punch me in the face or anything,” she said making a punching motion.

“Did he slap your face or what?” the cop asked.

“Well he like grabbed me with his nail, which I guess is why I have a cut right here I can feel it, when I touch it it burns,” she responded.

Petito said that she and Laundrie got into a fight in which he got frustrated and locked her out of the car to take a “breather.” She said she wanted to get going because they were out of water.

The footage also showed the same police officer on the phone with a witness who saw Petito and Laundrie allegedly fight at a grocery store.

The witness reiterated multiple times that something seemed very “off” to him.

When asked if the witness saw Laundrie strike Petito the witness said, “I wouldn’t say that, I think that probably maybe a push or a shove, but not like a full on punch to the face or anything.”

-ABC News' Lissette Rodriguez and Henderson Hewes

September 30, 2021

Police were called to the Laundrie home twice on the day before Gabby Petito's parents reported her missing, according to North Port Police Department records obtained by ABC News.

The records show two "public service" calls for the home on Sept. 10. Both were marked as “problem settled.”

The records also show that police were called to the Laundrie home three times on Sept. 11, the day Petito was reported missing. The first two were follow-up calls marked respectively as "problem settled" and "no police action needed." The third was an "agency assist" call, and a report was submitted afterward, the records show.

The records have been partially redacted and show no further details on the calls of service, though police said they were not 911 calls.

-ABC News' Alondra Valle and Whitney Lloyd

September 29, 2021

Brian Laundrie left a new cellphone at home before he went for a hike in the Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed to ABC News.

The phone was purchased on Sept. 4, Bertolino said, three days after Laundrie returned to his home in North Port from a cross-country trip. Laundrie opened an account with AT&T and the phone wasn't a burner, Bertolino said.

The FBI now has the phone, according to Bertolino. The FBI had no comment to ABC News.

-ABC News' Kristin Thorne and Whitney Lloyd

September 29, 2021

The nationwide search for Brian Laundrie has turned to a Florida campground, where the wanted fugitive's family attorney confirmed to ABC News he went camping with his parents about a week after returning home from a cross-country trip without his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, said Brian Laundrie, his father, Christopher, and mother, Roberta, all went camping in early September at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County.

Bertolino confirmed the family went on the camping trip after ABC affiliate station WFTS in Tampa obtained the Fort De Soto Park reservation log under the Freedom of Information Act, which showed Roberta Laundrie checked in on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 8.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter was spotted circling Fort De Soto Park Monday night between 11:40 p.m. until 12:40 a.m., WFTS reported. The sheriff's office only said the helicopter search of the park was part of an active investigation.

Bertolino said Laundrie returned to his family's home in North Port, Florida, following the camping excursion. The parents, through their attorney, denied doing anything to help their son elude the FBI.

September 27, 2021

The Laundrie family issued a new state Monday evening through their attorney reiterating they do not know Brian Laundrie's whereabouts.

"They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," the statement reads. "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

-ABC News' Alondra Valle