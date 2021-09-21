CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Barry Morphew Leaves Detention Facility, Arrest Affidavit Released In Wife Suzanne Morphew's Murder

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew has been released and states details about the couple’s personal lives leading up to her disappearance. He was arrested for the murder of his wife Suzanne in May and last week a judge determined there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020 and what happened remains a mystery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpqSe_0c2ARxKO00

Barry Morphew (credit: Chaffee County)

Her body has never been found. Investigators have said they don’t believe Suzanne is still alive.

LINK: Barry Morphew Arrest Affidavit

In the affidavit, it states that “Suzanne took clear, articulable steps in January 2020 in attempts to separate from and divorce her husband, Barry. She told her family and close friends about her intentions, secretly recorded her notes of abuse in her phone because Barry monitored it, confronted Barry in arguments that she secretly recorded with help from a friend and finally, sent him a text four days before she disappeared saying that she was “done, let’s handle this civilly.”

Despite that, according to court documents, Barry continued to represent to CBI, FBI and Chaffee County Sheriff’s investigators that his marriage to Suzanne was “perfect.”

Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THYND_0c2ARxKO00

(credit: Morphew family)

The trial is set to begin May 3 through June 1, 2022. Morphew entered a plea of not guilty on Friday. The judge set the bond at $500,000 and Morphew must surrender his passport and cannot travel or reside outside of Chaffee County. He has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Barry Morphew was seen leaving the Chaffee County Detention Facility on Monday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

