Freelance Remote Job Listings for Creators Who Need Flexibility

Someone is always looking for a job. It’s either you, a relative, a friend, or an associate you once exchanged contact info with. During the pandemic, job loss was at an all-time high with women and small business owners bearing the brunt of it all.

According to the US Labor Department , stateside employers cut 140,000(!) jobs in December 2020 alone and every single one of those jobs belonged to women, with Black and Hispanic women losing more than white women. The Labor Department also noted that the majority of job loss was in the hospitality and leisure industries, where workers are more vulnerable to health and economic disparities. Plus, if all that wasn’t absolutely terrible, their male counterparts actually gained 16,000 jobs.

Thankfully, there’s still an abundance of job opportunities for creatives, female and otherwise. And if you’re one of many contemplating a fresh start, as well as a more flexible schedule, we’ve gathered some can’t-miss freelance remote creative job opps.

This page will be updated regularly, so share, bookmark and revisit often.

Have a freelance remote job listing you want to promote? Email us at blogher@shemedia.com with “BlogHer Job Board” as your subject line.

Content

Writer, Wpromote

Content Writer, Centra Staffing

Movie and TV News Writer, Looper

Food and Grocery Feature Writer, Mashed

Writer, Backblaze

E-Commerce Weekend Writer, Onward Search client

Content Manager, Diamond

SEO Specialist, RWS Group

Medical Editor, Profiles client

Contract Writer, The Urban Writers

Copywriter, The EOS Foundation

SEO & Trend Writer, Olympic Channel

Evergreen Writer, AndroidPolice.com

Entertainment Writer, Your Money Geek

Freelance Writer, BeezContent

Fundraising Writer, The Hired Guns client

News Writer, The Things

Social Media

Social Media Designer & Editor, TaskRabbit

Social Media Coordinator, Future Founders

Social Media Marketing Specialist, The Soul of Life Podcast

Paid Media Manager, Social Pop Creative

Digital Community Manager, Genesis Holistic Medicine

Media Manager, Social by Steph

Social Media Manager, Hype Visions

Marketing

Social Copywriter, The Job Network

Copywriter, Parade

Grants Specialist, Legacy Driven Foundation

Sales and Marketing Specialist, Growth Strategy Agency

B2B Sales Copywriter, Christian Banach LLC

Marketing Manager, USAC Racing

Copywriter, Hoodoo Digital

Digital Marketing Specialist, The Mom Project client

Senior Strategist, Elephant

Copywriter, brand x

Fashion Copywriter, the agency worX

Sponsorship Manager, Cannes World Film Festival-Remember the Future

Tech & Design

Graphic Designer, Allied Global Marketing

3D Artist, itfits

Project Manager/PowerPoint Presentation Specialist, Paladin

Art Director, Cashmere Agency

UX Lead, Elephant

Designer, brottman

Digital Designer, IdeaCloud

Illustrator, GMR Marketing

Web Designer, Indiblu Creative

Production Designer, Gopuff

Administrative

Virtual Assistant, Texmate Inc.

Customer Success Manager, BloomingBound

Design Coordinator, CGI Digital

Video

YouTube Video Editor, Greatness Media

