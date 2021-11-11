Freelance Remote Job Listings for Creators Who Need Flexibility
Someone is always looking for a job. It’s either you, a relative, a friend, or an associate you once exchanged contact info with. During the pandemic, job loss was at an all-time high with women and small business owners bearing the brunt of it all.
According to the US Labor Department , stateside employers cut 140,000(!) jobs in December 2020 alone and every single one of those jobs belonged to women, with Black and Hispanic women losing more than white women. The Labor Department also noted that the majority of job loss was in the hospitality and leisure industries, where workers are more vulnerable to health and economic disparities. Plus, if all that wasn’t absolutely terrible, their male counterparts actually gained 16,000 jobs.
Thankfully, there’s still an abundance of job opportunities for creatives, female and otherwise. And if you’re one of many contemplating a fresh start, as well as a more flexible schedule, we’ve gathered some can’t-miss freelance remote creative job opps.
Content
Content Writer, Centra Staffing
Movie and TV News Writer, Looper
Food and Grocery Feature Writer, Mashed
E-Commerce Weekend Writer, Onward Search client
Medical Editor, Profiles client
Contract Writer, The Urban Writers
Copywriter, The EOS Foundation
SEO & Trend Writer, Olympic Channel
Evergreen Writer, AndroidPolice.com
Entertainment Writer, Your Money Geek
Fundraising Writer, The Hired Guns client
Social Media
Social Media Designer & Editor, TaskRabbit
Social Media Coordinator, Future Founders
Social Media Marketing Specialist, The Soul of Life Podcast
Paid Media Manager, Social Pop Creative
Digital Community Manager, Genesis Holistic Medicine
Media Manager, Social by Steph
Social Media Manager, Hype Visions
Marketing
Social Copywriter, The Job Network
Grants Specialist, Legacy Driven Foundation
Sales and Marketing Specialist, Growth Strategy Agency
B2B Sales Copywriter, Christian Banach LLC
Marketing Manager, USAC Racing
Digital Marketing Specialist, The Mom Project client
Fashion Copywriter, the agency worX
Sponsorship Manager, Cannes World Film Festival-Remember the Future
Tech & Design
Graphic Designer, Allied Global Marketing
Project Manager/PowerPoint Presentation Specialist, Paladin
Web Designer, Indiblu Creative
Administrative
Virtual Assistant, Texmate Inc.
Customer Success Manager, BloomingBound
Design Coordinator, CGI Digital
Video
YouTube Video Editor, Greatness Media
