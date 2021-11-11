CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Freelance Remote Job Listings for Creators Who Need Flexibility

By BlogHer
BlogHer
BlogHer
 6 days ago

Someone is always looking for a job. It’s either you, a relative, a friend, or an associate you once exchanged contact info with. During the pandemic, job loss was at an all-time high with women and small business owners bearing the brunt of it all.

According to the US Labor Department , stateside employers cut 140,000(!) jobs in December 2020 alone and every single one of those jobs belonged to women, with Black and Hispanic women losing more than white women. The Labor Department also noted that the majority of job loss was in the hospitality and leisure industries, where workers are more vulnerable to health and economic disparities. Plus, if all that wasn’t absolutely terrible, their male counterparts actually gained 16,000 jobs.

Thankfully, there’s still an abundance of job opportunities for creatives, female and otherwise. And if you’re one of many contemplating a fresh start, as well as a more flexible schedule, we’ve gathered some can’t-miss freelance remote creative job opps.

This page will be updated regularly, so share, bookmark and revisit often.

Have a freelance remote job listing you want to promote? Email us at blogher@shemedia.com with “BlogHer Job Board” as your subject line.

Content

Writer, Wpromote

Content Writer, Centra Staffing

Movie and TV News Writer, Looper

Food and Grocery Feature Writer, Mashed

Writer, Backblaze

E-Commerce Weekend Writer, Onward Search client

Content Manager, Diamond

SEO Specialist, RWS Group

Medical Editor, Profiles client

Contract Writer, The Urban Writers

Copywriter, The EOS Foundation

SEO & Trend Writer, Olympic Channel

Evergreen Writer, AndroidPolice.com

Entertainment Writer, Your Money Geek

Freelance Writer, BeezContent

Fundraising Writer, The Hired Guns client

News Writer, The Things

Social Media

Social Media Designer & Editor, TaskRabbit

Social Media Coordinator, Future Founders

Social Media Marketing Specialist, The Soul of Life Podcast

Paid Media Manager, Social Pop Creative

Digital Community Manager, Genesis Holistic Medicine

Media Manager, Social by Steph

Social Media Manager, Hype Visions

Marketing

Social Copywriter, The Job Network

Copywriter, Parade

Grants Specialist, Legacy Driven Foundation

Sales and Marketing Specialist, Growth Strategy Agency

B2B Sales Copywriter, Christian Banach LLC

Marketing Manager, USAC Racing

Copywriter, Hoodoo Digital

Digital Marketing Specialist, The Mom Project client

Senior Strategist, Elephant

Copywriter, brand x

Fashion Copywriter, the agency worX

Sponsorship Manager, Cannes World Film Festival-Remember the Future

Tech & Design

Graphic Designer, Allied Global Marketing

3D Artist, itfits

Project Manager/PowerPoint Presentation Specialist, Paladin

Art Director, Cashmere Agency

UX Lead, Elephant

Designer, brottman

Digital Designer, IdeaCloud

Illustrator, GMR Marketing

Web Designer, Indiblu Creative

Production Designer, Gopuff

Administrative

Virtual Assistant, Texmate Inc.

Customer Success Manager, BloomingBound

Design Coordinator, CGI Digital

Video

YouTube Video Editor, Greatness Media

Subscribe to the BlogHer newsletter for more tactical advice, exclusive content, and timely event updates.

Comments / 0

Related
BlogHer

Four Ways Creators Can Use LinkedIn to Grow Their Audiences

In today’s online environment, content is king, so it’s no surprise that creators are seeking increased tools and outlets to spark engagement and reach new heights. With a vast audience of over 774 million members worldwide and chock-full of posts, videos, courses, and articles shared each day, LinkedIn is an incredibly powerful platform for creators. Our creators are what keeps the LinkedIn ecosystem alive and thriving, so we’re continuing to focus on ways to foster their success and growth. Over the past year, LinkedIn has put a focus on building new creator-first tools and resources like creator mode to help people...
INTERNET
BlogHer

How Companies Are Integrating DE&I Into Their Business Strategies

It’s not just smart business, it’s good business. Across the board, it’s understood that diverse and inclusive workplaces are positive for companies and employees alike. A 2019 study showed that companies with higher levels of gender diversity and with HR policies and practices that focus on gender diversity were linked to lower levels of employee turnover, while another study showed that organizations with strong diversity are likely to increase employees’ job satisfaction and commitment to the company. Add to that the fact that companies with strong DE&I see higher revenue, and you’d think that all companies would be incorporating DE&I practices. But...
BUSINESS
BlogHer

How I Built My 7-Figure Business Using Astrology

For many people, there’s the “thing you love to do”…and there’s your job. But what if your passion project could be your full-time gig? If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re considering that path. My twin sister Tali and I are the co-founders of Astrostyle, an astrology brand that reaches millions every month with daily horoscopes, online courses, self-published books, and tools that empower people to thrive in love, career, and self-awareness using their unique birth charts. (Whew! #ElevatorPitchComplete) It sounds impressive, but it was no overnight success. Getting here was a winding, 20-year odyssey. We want to help shorten...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Mattel job listing for remote position says boss can make ‘unplanned visits’

Just when you thought working from home kept you safe from visits with the chief, toy giant Mattel has reportedly posted a controversial advertisement for a remote gig in which the boss can make “periodic unplanned visits” to their employees’ domiciles. A screenshot of the privacy-violating policy is currently blowing up on Twitter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Email Marketing#Content Marketing#B2b Marketing#Marketing Agency#The Us Labor Department#Hispanic#The Labor Department#Blogher Job Board#Centra Staffing Movie#Diamond Seo Specialist#Rws Group Medical Editor#Olympic Channel Evergreen#Beezcontent
fayettevilleflyer.com

Job listing: TheatreSquared is hiring

Job Description: TheatreSquared seeks several full-time Marketing Associates to join the organization’s team while working to develop a larger and more inclusive audience in its brand-new, state-of-the art, $31 million home. Under the leadership of the Director of Marketing and Communications, this team member will support ticketing and earned revenue initiatives for the non-profit organization, in a culture of high-level customer service and effective communication. This staff member will also create and maintain materials that align with T2’s mission and brand.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Beaumont Enterprise

Report: 10 best "flextime" and remote jobs in Texas

Many companies switched to remote operations in the last year and a recent report highlights the top flexible and remote jobs across the U.S. as well as estimated salaries for these positions. Best flexible and remote jobs in Texas. In order, the top five “flextime” and remote jobs in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
readwrite.com

6 Remote Recruitment Tips Every Recruiter Needs

The workplace environment has evolved ever since the rise of the first coronavirus variant in 2020. Businesses across have scrambled online, desperately trying to recruit and retain employees remotely. As economies have been hit, businesses face financial restrictions in different sectors of the market. Even college enrollment has been dropping fast.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
theworkathomewoman.com

17+ Work-From-Home Jobs with Flexible Hours

Are you looking for work-from-home jobs with flexible hours? Whether you are toting little ones around, trying to contend with school hours, or have other responsibilities that melt your day into sections, there are many ways to make money, even when your life is anything but routine. Below we’ve highlighted...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

Workers who want flexible work roles missing out

Three out of four jobs advertised in the UK still do not offer any kind of flexible work options, according to an annual survey of over five million ads. This is set against a backdrop of vacancies soaring to a 20-year high of 1.1 million between July and September. Flexible...
ECONOMY
NewsTimes

With Industrious, Get Flexible Office Space and Pay Only for the Days You Need

Before the pandemic, many Americans would tell you they'd prefer to work from home. As the world slowly gets back to normal, it turns out that some 80 percent of Americans would prefer to still work from home rather than return to the office. For some businesses, that's a non-starter; you need your employees working in person, collaborating toward common goals. But nobody wants to be the bad guy who forces employees back to a stuffy old office.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

3 ways to make a temporarily remote position sound good to job seekers

Hiring remote workers has never been so complicated. Potential return-to-office plans, time zone and state restrictions, eventual relocation requirements, and other pandemic-related factors are influencing the permanency of remote work for many organizations. Work-from-anywhere simply isn’t an all-inclusive forevrer reality. But is a remote-now job even a remote job? If...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
beckershospitalreview.com

Job listings with vaccination mandates surge

More job listings are requiring applicants to get vaccinated as part of the job description, a trend that could continue, CNBC reported Nov. 3. Vaccine mandates have already changed how recruiters hire executive positions within healthcare, but roles at lower levels of seniority are also being affected. With the Biden administration going ahead with vaccination mandates for companies with over 100 employees, more workplaces will need to enforce vaccination requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

The 5 Best States to Look for a Remote Job in Right Now

The transition to remote work at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was intended, at first, to be a temporary solution. Nearly two years into the crisis, however, millions of Americans have realized the benefits of clocking in from home and crave a more flexible work schedule even after the crisis is over. A recent FlexJobs report found that 58% of workers want to be full-time remote employees post-pandemic, while 39% want to work in a hybrid work environment.
JOBS
theeverygirl.com

6 Expert-Backed Ways To Stand Out at a New Remote Job

So you got the job. You’re excited about the opportunity but nervous because you’ve never worked exclusively remote before. Besides onboarding, you may be worried about career growth opportunities in your new remote setting. I know my fellow Achievers are already a few days in and asking, “How will I stand out in this new remote job?”
SOFTWARE
mediafeed.org

Need a seasonal job? These companies are hiring

If you are hoping to make some extra cash for the holidays, companies are looking to fill hundreds of thousands of seasonal positions in 2021. From retail and shipping to work-from-home customer service, businesses need people willing to work during bustling winter events and possibly beyond. So start your search for seasonal jobs with this extensive list of employers hiring now.
RETAIL
Searchengine Journal

SEO Freelancing: 10 Things You Need To Know To Be Successful

Freelancing is often romanticized and seen as an escape from an annoying boss who doesn’t value you. But often, when people start working for themselves they quickly realize that they ‘quit 9-5 to work 24/7’. This can have detrimental effects on your self-worth and mental health, but it doesn’t mean...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

Man claims 18 Wendy’s coworkers quit their jobs on the same day after he worked 85-hour weeks

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In a TikTok that has now received over 1.5 million views, a former Wendy’s employee detailed the saga that he says led to him and 17 of his coworkers to quit on the same day, a trend becoming all-too-familiar as the Great Resignation continues to whittle down the workforce.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BlogHer

BlogHer

Los Angeles, CA
9
Followers
137
Post
178
Views
ABOUT

BlogHer is a content and community platform built to inspire and educate millions of enterprising women.

 https://www.blogher.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy