Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,198 cases, 16 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,198 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,598,757 total COVID cases, including 24,639 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 13-19 is at 4.1%.

Pfizer announced Monday it has data showing their shot, in a small dose, is safe and effective for children aged 5-11. The company plans to submit that data by the end of September; if it meets FDA standards then younger children could be eligible for COVID vaccination by Halloween.

"We have seen an uptick of kids with COVID in the community, young kids with COVID," said Dr. Alejandro Claviar, pediatrician with Esperanza Health Centers. "Being able to vaccinate, safely vaccinate the younger kids is going to be incredible for us."

The study involved more than 2,200 young participants whose dose was about 1/3 of the adult dose. Pfizer said the kids had minimal side effects and an antibody response comparable to young adults who got the full dose.

"Their study results appear extremely promising and show that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and produces adequate antibodies that are expected to protect younger children," said Dr. Greg Huhn, Cook County Health COVID vaccine coordinator.

One in four new COVID cases nationwide now involves children.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 67,681 specimens for a total of 30,720,108 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,905 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 463 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 14,340,302 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,853. On Sunday, 14,249 vaccines were administered.